Struggle Ends For 3 Zodiac Signs On August 15, 2024

Struggles are almost at an end for three zodiac signs starting on August 15, 2024. This type of horoscope, in itself, gives brings hope for a clear path to success ahead. We can provide a happy salute to Moon square Neptune, which completely seals the deal for Aries, Virgo and Aquarius.

If we've been grappling with a personal problem for a long time, there's a good chance we've come to the end of our rope. But with the help of Moon square Neptune, we will finally be able to free ourselves from hardship. No matter how long it took to get here or how convoluted the problem became, Neptune's powers bring an end to the challenges we've endured. It's time to get this thing done and over with. Who's in?

Struggle ends for three zodiac signs on August 15, 2024.

1. Aries

Thursday, you can solve a problem. With the pinpoint help of Moon square Neptune, you'll know exactly what will end your specific struggle. You've got enough to deal with. If you can work out that particular problem, you set free so many other tangential issues stemming from it. That's why working with that awesome Moon square Neptune energy is so important. This transit helps you solve problems, Aries.

August 15 may mark the end of your struggles. While that seems like a tall order, there's a reality here, and it's something you've worked on for a long time. You didn't just kick back and play the victim. You have been working on yourself for a long time, and it seems you finally get to be free.

2. Virgo

Wouldn't it be nice to think that this is the last day of a particular struggle you've been dealing with for what feels like forever? Well, Virgo, you are definitely in luck as it seems that it's your turn to let go of this hardship and welcome in a much more abundant existence. During the Moon's square to Neptune, you'll find that there's a solution for all these problems, and you'll find yours.

It's just about hanging in there and following your heart. If your heart tells you that there's a solution that might work, go for it. Take that change, do yourself a favor, and let the struggle end. Moon square Neptune shows you that this one is a choice. Like it or not, Virgo, you do have the power.

3. Aquarius

There are so many things that you don't want to look at, Aquarius, but you'll want to consider taking a long, hard look at why you're still struggling with one particular problem area in your life. Is this what you want? No, it's not. You want to be free and live your life without fear. You'll find that of all the struggles, fear is at the heart of most of them. You're strong and brave enough to know that this is not what you want in your life, so you allow for change.

Whatever it takes is what you'll bring to the table because you are starting to see that the struggle is not worth the precious life hours it takes to uphold it. During Moon square Neptune, the truth becomes clear. While it may be daunting, it's enough to jolt you into the reality that you are now ready to release this struggle once and for all.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.