5 Zodiac Signs Experience The Happiest Horoscopes On August 7, 2024

A little whimsy and a lot of smiles are all you need on Wednesday, August 7, 2024. The cosmic forces are practically giddy right now! Will you dance under this influence or hide away? Five zodiac signs — Leo, Virgo, Libra, Aries, and Cancer — will have the best horoscopes if they choose to lean into them.

With Moon in Virgo's relationship with Uranus in Taurus highlighted here, try to strike a balance between the tiny details our heart may want to focus on and the larger strokes of color that reveal where the collective is currently.

Since Virgo and Taurus are both earth energies, the Moon and Uranus can work well together to help us build something lasting and true in our lives. In fact, creatives will benefit from this confluence more than others as they realize they are on the knife's edge of setting the next trends for the coming decades. Perhaps they can create a movement with its name and style.

Neptune Retrograde in Pisces adds weight to this message by reminding us that dreams are necessary before one can do anything. They motivate us and fuel us on the darker days. So keep dreaming. Keep filling in the empty spaces with color and your vivid imagination. You may not realize it, but this act can help you manifest your dreams, too. It just won't be obvious because retrograde energy likes to hide itself well.

Now, let's focus on the five zodiac signs with the happiest horoscopes on August 7, 2024.

1. Leo

Roseberry | Canva Pro

Best zodiac sign to work with: Cancer

Best time of the day: 11 am - 3 pm

Options abound for you on Wednesday, Leo! Don't shrink yourself or think you are not worthy. You are. There are more blessings here for you than you can know. You must not sabotage yourself from embracing them. Once your mind is free, you will see every option and know which one is for you and which one is not.

You are also encouraged to read more heroic stories at this time. Many of them have main characters who start with a lot of fears but eventually overcome them. You must not let yourself think you are less than anyone else.

2. Virgo

Roseberry | Canva Pro

Best zodiac sign to work with: Aries & Pisces

Best time of the day: 5 pm

Virgo, your mind is your best friend on Wednesday. Plus, it's Wednesday, the day ruled by Mercury, your zodiac ruler. So don't be surprised if you come up with more ideas than usual on this day and surprise your naysayers by thwarting every attempt to discomfort you. The cosmic forces have got your back!

Just make sure to leave some time later in the day for simple thoughtfulness and journaling. This will help you learn from your mistakes faster and be more effective on another day. This energy has a mischievous quality to it, too, almost like the Norse god Loki.

3. Libra

Roseberry | Canva Pro

Best zodiac sign to work with: Aries

Best time of the day: 6 pm

Libra, you are on your victory run! So don't second-guess yourself or sabotage your chances for happiness. Your cosmic blessings are here because you deserve them. You must embrace them and write your destiny.

You are also encouraged to be more generous and heartful on this day. Kindness always creates positive energy that brings even more positive energy and opportunities — almost magnetically! Have faith in yourself, and you will continue to grow and shine.

4. Aries

Roseberry | Canva Pro

Best zodiac sign to work with: Scorpio

Best time of the day: 2 - 3 pm

Aries, the energy on Wednesday has a pesky quality to it for you. Yet, you are on the best horoscopes list because even if anyone tries to meddle with your path or be annoying, they won't succeed. That's your protective blessing. If you feel called to, work with Obsidian or other protective crystals to help you keep toxic energies away.

Also, all work and no play is just not done! So make sure to laze around like a cat with no concerns for at least half an hour (if not more) on this day. It will bring peace to your soul and help you realign your chakras.

5. Cancer

Roseberry | Canva Pro

Best zodiac sign to work with: Other Cancers

Best time of the day: 9 am

Cancer, sometimes it's necessary to deal with something tough to ensure lasting joy and success. That's your cosmic blessing and challenge for Wednesday. Don't be afraid! As long as you have faith in your abilities, you will emerge victorious and show everyone that you are always worthy, even when it is not obvious.

Simple words will also comfort you on this day, as will positive affirmations. So hype yourself up and leave nothing to chance!

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.