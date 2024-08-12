3 Zodiac Signs Find Clarity And Direction On August 13, 2024

August 13 presents zodiac signs with a unique and powerful astrological transit that will help us find clarity and direction. This Tuesday, the Moon in Sagittarius trines Neptune. Voila! It's here — the big day — especially for three zodiac signs.

The cosmic forces join together to help us control our lives and devise a direct plan of action. This is when the big decisions are made, and they are made with confidence. Sagittarius Moon trine Neptune takes what we've been tossing around in our minds as an endless thought and gives it a break. We can get out of our heads and into the real world, where we will make things happen. We know where we're going, and finally, we know how to get there.

Three zodiac signs will find clarity and direction on August 13, 2024:

1. Aries

You might not be able to believe it, but once again, you'll get a grip on a plan and see it through. Yes, you've been going through an enormous upheaval in your personal life, and you just laugh over how comical it can be at times.

Well, it's true. Life is a joke, and sometimes, it's a pretty great joke at that. In your case, the joke tends to come with great learning and the ability to overcome it. The clarity you receive on this day, August 13, is that kind that comes from no other source than the universe. It's as if, for the first time, you can finally see what you have to do ... finally.

What you lacked was direction. You had all the makings for success, but you didn't know where to place this great energy. Tuesday, August 13, makes it very clear: you know what to do now. Positive energy flows, and now, you know where to direct it.

2. Leo

What you learn on this day is worth its weight in gold, Leo, and so much of that is because you have finally figured something out in your life. You have spent many days blaming others for your condition, and yet, you hadn't considered that maybe you're the one at the heart of your own troubles.

During the Sagittarius Moon trine Neptune, you can put together the pieces, and the great part is that you don't have to tell anyone about it. There's no confessional that you have to stand in to let someone know that you were wrong, and now you've 'got the key.' What's great about the Sagittarius Moon trine Neptune is that it's a soft awakening, an ease into a new life for you.

Knowing you were wrong, you can easily admit it and then ... set it aside forever. This transit is all about forgiveness and self-love. You've spent enough time in the dungeon of your mind. It's time to free yourself from those self-imposed shackles and move forward, happy to be alive.

3. Aquarius

The last thing you had was clarity and direction, which you were clueless about. Clarity and direction were the two things in your life that you always wanted and yet could never really define until this day. This is the day the transit of the Sagittarius Moon trine Neptune helps you out.

Neptune always has a hold on you, Aquarius, as you are very much a person who lives inside your head. However, you want to participate in the world, have relationships and do regular old things like other people do. This day gives you your chance. If you want to be social, then get out there right now and do yourself a big favor.

What you've come to see is that you have sunk into 'overthinking.' The clarity and direction you crave have been muddled underneath so many opposing thoughts that you never gave yourself a chance. Well, hey there, TODAY. Life is waiting for you, Aquarius. Now, get out there and live it.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.