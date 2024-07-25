2 Zodiac Signs Attract Abundance On July 26, 2024

On July 26, 2024, the celestial stage is set for a day full of potent, transformative energy. With a series of significant aspects influencing the sky, two especially lucky signs are poised to attract abundance.

The Moon’s conjunction with the North Node in Aries early in the morning sets the tone for a day full of healing inner wounds and building emotional strength. This alignment will encourage us to hold a mirror up to our faces, look deep within, and better learn how to honor the parts of ourselves we keep hidden for fear that they may ruffle feathers or not work out. This transit is empowering us to embrace our inner power and pursue what truly makes our heart sing.

Then, as the day progresses, the Moon will form a series of influential aspects, including a harmonious sextile with Jupiter and a supportive trine with Venus. These alignments bring opportunities for growth and expansion, whether through personal achievements, financial gains, or enriching social interactions.

Although there might be a few challenges, such as the Moon’s semi-square with Uranus and sesquiquadrate with Mercury, these moments are merely invitations to adapt and refine our approach. So, embrace the major cosmic influences in the sky today with an open heart, and let the universe guide you towards unexpected successes and jovial, joyous connections.

2 zodiac signs attracting abundance on July 26, 2024

1. Taurus

spirit111 and Onehourhappiness Creative / Canva

Taurus, under the enchanting influence of Venus (a.k.a. your ruling planet), your natural affinity for all things comfort, beauty, and financial security is about to get a cosmic boost beause today, the celestial bodies are teaming up to shower you with everything you adore!

The day will start off with a Moon-North Node conjunction in Aries, which will help you recall and rekindle old flames of hidden talents and passions that you've left swept under the rug for so long. As someone who loves comfort and familiarity, you may have shied away from these pursuits, because perhaps they didn't fit in with your daily routine. Well, now's the perfect day to explore them.

With your keen eye for aesthetics and natural artistic inclination, you might lean into a creative path that reignites an art form you lost along the way. Or perhaps you might even pick up a new, similar hobby that proves the be both cathartic and healing, adding more fulfillment to your daily life. So, expect to shine in unexpected ways today! The Moon will also be forming a sextile with Jupiter in Gemini, potentially providing you with the opportunity to turn this newfound passion into some extra side income.

Moon-Jupiter transits can also indicate strides forward in life with those who are lucky enough to call you family. Perhaps recent events may have brought you closer to your loved ones. Maybe you needed to take a trip to visit family that lives far away for a week or perhaps you've just moved in with them and are now having to downsize in order to fit your luxurious lifestyle into your new normal.

Your family's active help during this little transitional period and process is helping to strengthen your bonds in ways only the universe can understand. Expect heartwarming interactions and a cozy family gathering that feels like a scene from your favorite rom-com.

2. Cancer

spirit111 and Onehourhappiness Creative / Canva

Cancer, our cautious, emotional sign, you’re in for a day full of unlocking those hidden deep-sea treasures that are set to bring insurmountable abundance your way. As a water sign ruled by the Moon, your desire for security extends to all areas of life — including the MOO-LAH.

As a sentimental sign and quite the emotional sponge, when it comes to money, this can manifest as a tendency to lean more on the frugal side. But don't get this twisted. Known as royalty (like Princess Diana), you love the expensive stuff and will work your butt off to afford it. 'Cause, baby, you've got a champagne taste and wage!

In professional settings, you know just how to compartmentalize your emotions to bring some serious winnings to your team's table. And well, you're just gonna be over the moon (pun intended) with the celestial movements in the sky today.

Kicking off the day hot, we have the Moon forming a conjunction with the North Node in Aries, which will help warm you up so you're well-prepared to go after everything you want today. Like Mr. Krabs with his money, you've got your eyes on the prize, and you're ready to reel in the cash like a pro fisherman. Whether it's a promotion, recognition, or a significant breakthrough that leads you one step closer to the legacy you aim to leave on this earth, your professional life is going to get a stellar boost today.

Later this morning, we have the Moon (your ruling planet) forming a trine with Venus in your courageous celestial neighbor Leo. Often caught up in reminiscing about the perfect 'Barbie Dreamdoll' life you want to build for yourself, today your thoughts and plans about the future and how to get there will become much louder, forging an emotional fury under your butt so that you can really make the moves that count when it comes to building the legacy you want to leave on this earth.

Your careful planning for the future is about to pay off, as the universe is set to bring some serious abundance your way. Perhaps you should treat yourself something nice today. Venus is ensuring your wallet is happy, and so is your heart.

Jla Starr Johnson is a journalist currently enrolled in the Professional Astrologer Training and Certification Diploma Program at Astrology University.