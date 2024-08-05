3 Zodiac Signs See Their Dreams Manifest Starting On August 6, 2024

August 6, 2024, brings us the dreamy astrological transit of the Moon conjunct Mercury. This Moon- Mercury transit may help these three zodiac signs to understand their dreams and see them manifest as reality — if they choose to work hard work and put in the effort.

That sounds like a big responsibility, doesn't it? Effort is one consideration we must take to heart on Tuesday as we ask ourselves the old but very important question: Is this what we really want? This awareness leads to the very old and important cliche: Be careful what you wish for, as you just might get it.

The day awakens psychic energy in Virgo, Libra and Scorpio, and Moon-Mercury lets us feel like we have superpowers. While this doesn't imply that we can do anything 'too' out of the ordinary, we may be able to steer our dreams into manifestation. The question is, do we want to?

These three zodiac signs will discuss how to manifest dreams into reality on August 6, 2024:

1. Virgo

Nothing gets the point across quickly enough like the transit of Moon conjunct Mercury. In terms of how this brings your dreams to life, you'll see that August 6 is your day of action. Act now, and you won't regret it later. This is important if you are serious about manifesting your dreams, Virgo.

It's all about movement and momentum, and in all truth, this may actually be a literal 'command' from the universe, as in 'use your body.' Move your body to a place where you are no longer stuck doing whatever prevents you from living out your dream.

This transit, Moon conjunct Mercury, inspires you to relocate, to move, to find a new place and to jump-start your energy so that you can do what you want to do and pursue the things you really want to be involved with, Virgo. Moon conjunct Mercury brings speed and determination. This is your big opportunity. Go for it.

2. Libra

What's a dream worth to you if you never see it come true? The way you think, Libra, you are in it to win it. While you can separate your dreams from your casual desires or wants, you know that when you put your mind to the manifestation of a dream, then you don't let anything get in your way.

Moon conjunct Mercury will help you see that you're definitely on the right track. If you do the math, then the math pans out for you, which basically means that to manifest your dream come true, you must take steps.

No problem! You can do this, and not only that, but you like the process. You have always admired order and organization. So, if you need to go through certain actions to make this dream of yours into a living and happy reality, then put it on the list for today, as Moon conjunct Mercury is totally into it.

3. Scorpio

You're on a mission to make your dream come true, and it doesn't seem all that hard to do. You know your power, and you've got a good handle on just how dedicated you can be when it comes to sticking with an intention and making it 'so.' August 6 brings you the helping hand of the Moon conjunct Mercury. Boom.

So, you want to manifest your dreams. Is that what you're saying, Scorpio? Done and done. Only you can do this and produce the results that fit your bill. Everything seems to be going your way. Nobody's preventing anything. You've been given the universal 'all clear.'

That inspires you and gives you that rush of self-confidence that always helps you along. Once you get on that confidence train, there's no stopping you. You'll just chug along rapidly until you can see your dream through to full-on manifestation. Who's the magician now? You are, Scorpio. You are.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.