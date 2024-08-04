3 Zodiac Signs Break Free From Heartache On August 5, 2024

On August 5, we will be in luck as the Virgo Moon helps us to take control of our lives and release the pain of heartache. The horoscope report of the day tells us that a Virgo Moon is like nothing else. This lunar moment delivers in ways that other phases do not. So much of it has to do with healing and getting our lives back on track.

We'll see that three zodiac signs are super susceptible to the powers of the Virgo Moon and that we may even notice something 'snap' inside us, as in, the last fragile vestige of a heartache we've kept alive for far longer than it ever needed to be kept alive. In this way, we come to realize that this one is up to us, whether to nurture the pain or to let it go.

That is the question, and the answer will be evident and easy to grapple with because the Virgo Moon lets us see the power in our choice. We choose to rid ourselves of the pain; we decide to let go of the thing that has prevented us from feeling joy.

We break free from heartache on August 5, 2024.

1. Aries

artists4love | Canva Pro

Breaking free from heartache sounds a lot easier than it actually is, but that's not going to deter you, Aries. You are seriously on a mission to rid yourself of this nagging pain and endlessly redundant heartbreak. Yes, your heart's broken, but on August 5, you'll come to realize that enough is enough.

You don't owe your former partner any more of your heartache, and with a Virgo Moon to help get you back on your feet again, you'll see that even though it's taking its sweet time getting there, you're on your way. One little hint of success leads to greater success. And you are definitely on your way, Aries.

August 5 brings you the Virgo Moon, and with it comes the power to say no to heartbreak. You've done the time, and now it's your turn to get out of the rut to return to the sunshine goodness that is your real life. It's all going to be OK, Aries. Do not even doubt it for a moment.

2. Leo

artists4love | Canva Pro

You've sold yourself a mixed bag of messages about letting go of a certain someone. This person is no good for you, and while this may be old news, you still carry them around in memory, like a heavy load of laundry that has yet to be cleaned and put away.

You owe this person nothing, Leo, and you owe yourself everything. On August 5, during the Virgo Moon, you will see that you've been wasting your time on a memory that serves nobody any good. You're not getting back with that person, which is totally obvious, so what's the point in carrying that torch around?

There is no point. The past is the past, and it's up to you to reclaim the joy in your life, as this particular memory only enhances the heartache you've been feeling unnecessarily. It's over, and you know it. Finally, you get it, and by doing so, you set yourself free. This is good, Leo. Let it all go.

3. Virgo

artists4love | Canva Pro

What have you been thinking about this Monday, August 5? You haven't been as obsessed with that one person from your past as you usually are, and it makes you laugh at the idea of just how much time you've put into this mess. You have spent ages feeling heartbroken over something that barely touches you now.

During the Virgo Moon, you'll respond very well to its vibe, and you'll take on tones of independence. Hmm, it seems as though you aren't as attached to that person as you thought you were. Perhaps you've been distracted? Your go-to thoughts always went to that one painful person, and now ... poof. It seems you've been set free, Virgo.

So, you seem to owe no extra time to the person who gave you such heartache. You're done with them now. You've got better things to concentrate on, and by the way, some of those things bring you joy and happiness. Why waste all that? Go for the joy, and leave the heartache back there, in the ancient past.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.