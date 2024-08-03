4 Zodiac Signs That Receive Blessings From The Universe On August 4, 2024

August 4, 2024, has us opening our hearts to receive the many blessings that the universe has to offer us, as Venus in Virgo rules supreme. We are in the mood for love, romance, and the knowledge that where our love lives are concerned, all is well in our world.

Astrology tells us that this transit, Venus in Virgo, is more than 'just about love ...' It deals with the inner workings of love and shows us that love takes work but that it's all worthwhile.

On this day, we will see that four zodiac signs have been waiting for the right moment to either say something important to the one we love or realize that there is no time like now to do what we need to do. The blessing of the day looks like our appreciation and gratitude for what we have and just how good it all really is.

These three zodiac signs are the ones who will receive blessings from the universe on August 4, 2024.

1. Aries

Engin Akyurt from Pexels, Ervina Susan, Valeriia Timofi, Artulina | Canva Pro

With Venus in Virgo, you will find, Aries, that concerns involving your love life seem easier to deal with than before. What may have confused you is suddenly cleared up, as if this transit brings about clarity, which, in a way, it does.

You'll see that communication becomes a lot easier for you when it comes to saying something to your romantic partner that only a day ago you found too hard to do. Perhaps that was just you revving up your courage. This Sunday is the day you feel 'equipped' to get the task done.

Of course, you'll find that you really are quite blessed, as the timing is all so perfect. You feel as though the universe has done all it can to set you up for the right approach. Now that you're here and your partner is ready to hear you out, you'll do your best and end up with the perfect results.

2. Cancer

The blessing you'll receive this Sunday is the one that lets you feel confident about something you aim to achieve in your love life. Something has bothered you about the way certain aspects of your romance have shifted, and you aren't sure you want to let this slide any further.

When Venus in Virgo supports you, you'll see that you are not only justified by your thoughts but prompted to take action. The celestial gifts line up for you in such a way that you can feel them in the form of nerve, courage, and the knowledge that everything will work out.

It does. Everything works out, after all. Cancer, because now that you're on the other side of it, you can see that you made a big deal out of nothing. That's not to diminish your original worries, but with Venus in Virgo, you get to know that worry is worthless in this case, as the person you are with truly wants you to be pleased.

3. Virgo

What a good day you have in store, Virgo. It looks like your astrology is trying to relay a message to you, one of confidence and clarity. With the Venus in Virgo transit working to do its best for you, you'll feel blessed by the simple pleasures of life and be grateful to be alive on this day.

There's definitely simplicity in the air at this time, and only you, Virgo, can pick it up this way. For another, Venus in Virgo may mean something much more complex, but the very fact that so much in your life will come clear for you at this time is both well received by you and appreciated as well.

While this may have something to do with your love life, as you're not exempt from the romantic aspect of Venus in Virgo, you will find that the person you are with ... is most definitely the person you want to be with ... forever. There is no greater blessing where you are concerned. You like this 'set up.' You'll take it.

4. Aquarius

This day, August 4, definitely makes you feel grateful for all you have. You sometimes cannot believe how lucky you are and how the universe seems to have showered you with good fortune and great blessings. While you aren't living a perfect life, you certainly can't complain about much, Aquarius. With Venus in Virgo in transit, you'll direct your gaze toward love.

Romantically, you feel as though you could do better. That's the perfectionist part of the Virgo transit. You want more out of your romance. Yet, you aren't quite sure how to make that happen. You may find that Sunday offers you an opportunity to speak up. If change is needed, then change must be suggested first.

What this Sunday brings you is the nerve to see your decision to make things better. You'll find great success at this time, too, because Venus in Virgo is here specifically to cut through the bull and get you to where you want to be. Enjoy the day, Aquarius, and trust that the universe is definitely on your side.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.