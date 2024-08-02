The Universe Has A Specific Message For 4 Zodiac Signs On August 3, 2024

August 3, 2024, may seem like an ordinary Saturday, but for four specific zodiac signs, there will be an 'A-ha!' moment. We've got a Leo Moon opposite Pluto just before the New Moon, which is a very strong transit indeed. When the universe rustles up this kind of transformational energy, we receive some very specific messages.

Some of us will have revelations on August 3 that alter the course of our lives. All it takes is one decision, one pause, one strong feeling ... and boom! Major changes happen. Saturday inspires major change through this Leo Moon opposite Pluto transit, and some of us will get the impression that all of this is being done for us. The messages are THAT specific.

Four zodiac signs get a specific message from the universe on August 3, 2024:

1. Gemini

wc studio, Dean Drobot, Pexels | Canva Pro

You aren't fond of people giving you unsolicited advice, especially when what they say hits a nerve. That's usually when you give them the silent treatment or simply smile and wave as if you are humoring them until they finally get it out of their system. The interesting part about this day, August 3, is that one person will hit that nerve again ... and this time, you won't run from it.

What this friend or acquaintance will tell you is something that the universe wants you to know, and it's coming to you in the form of this person, being 'this' nervy with their unsolicited advice. What they say makes sense, and during the Leo Moon opposite Pluto, you'll consider this as something you need to hear.

You may not let the messenger know that you appreciate their words, but those words will, nonetheless, stick with you and put you on the path of transformation. That's how it happens, all in a moment, Gemini. One moment, you're this way, and the next moment ... you're that.

2. Leo

What makes this day feel so good for you, Leo, is that you really weren't expecting it to go this well. So much of what makes that happen is the fact that the Leo Moon opposite Pluto brings you a message that you can't ignore. And once you hear it, you can't 'unhear' it.

The news of the day strikes you in such a way that you feel you need to make a huge change because if you do not, then you'll miss out on something you've wanted all your life. August 3 brings you an opportunity to change your life, but you have to keep your eyes and heart open in order for this to have meaning.

Still, you may not be able to avoid it, as this message is specifically for you, Leo. What you get from it is the idea that you have to make a decision now. There is no time to wait, and you've got the Leo Moon opposite Pluto, which is basically egging you on. Make the move, Leo. Do what you know is the right thing!

3. Aquarius

If you've wondered why a certain friend in your life isn't as responsive as they usually seem to be, it's because that friend is trying to tell you something without actually saying it aloud. While that kind of beating around the bush is not fair, it will have you wondering, and what you figure out may shock you.

This is a day of discovery, that is for sure, and August 3 will have you, Aquarius, taking in information that seems to come from the universe rather than from the person who is ignoring you. Why are they ignoring you? Since they are not answering that question, you will have to figure it out on your own.

And because the powerful Leo Moon opposite Pluto is working to clear up any misunderstandings, you'll figure out that this person is tired of something you do and that you know exactly what they are tired of because you're tired of it, too. It may be time for a great change, Aquarius. You don't want to lose friends over something that they can change.

4. Pisces

This Saturday, not only have you been thinking but also listening closely to what you believe is a message specifically made for you to hear. The universe is making itself known to you on this day, August 3, and Pisces, you'll be called to action now. What this means is that the days of 'thinking about it' are over. It's time to get involved.

Because you've got this power-packed transit of Leo Moon opposite Pluto stirring things up, you will not be satisfied with doing things the old way. What this day brings you is a choice, and 'choice' is not something you recognized before. Now that you know you don't have to stick to the exact plan, you feel free ... ready to take chances.

Transformation begins on this day, Pisces, and you could apply that to health, work, or even to relationship status. This is a great day to make a choice that transforms your life, but that also requires courage and stamina to stick by your decision. Go where your heart takes you, Pisces, and you'll be in good shape.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.