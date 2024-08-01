4 Zodiac Signs Are Blessed With Good Fortune On August 2, 2024

On August 2, good fortune blesses four zodiac signs, and oh, how timely this good luck is! Our daily astrology shows us that we're working with the transit Moon trine Saturn, which dissolves obstacles and helps us to see a clearer path for our next moves.

We are experiencing blessings now. Our luck comes to us through open doors and the opportunities presented just past the threshold.

If we reach past what we believe is our 'limit,' then we can also teach ourselves that we are essentially 'unlimited' in this regard. We can attain much during the Moon trine Saturn, and this Friday will definitely be the proving ground for Cancer, Virgo, Scorpio and Capricorn.

Good fortune is in store for four zodiac signs on August 2, 2024.

1. Cancer

Ganesha creative, sparklestroke | Canva Pro

You might feel a little more confident than usual, which tends to affect almost everything you do. For whatever reason, you've decided that sticking with the 'old program' just isn't working for you anymore. That's the first 'magic' moment that leads to you accepting the good fortune that is coming your way.

Because you've got the transit of Moon trine Saturn to work with, you can see that the limitations you imposed upon yourself were yours to impose, and you no longer see a reason to keep those limitations in place. You are now ready to reach past expectations, especially those you've put on yourself.

August 2 brings you the idea that you are just as entitled to good fortune as the next person but that to feel it yourself, you have to shed your last and final doubt. Once you do this, Cancer, you'll be a free bird, ready to receive those blessings through good fortune.

2. Virgo

Ganesha creative, sparklestroke | Canva Pro

You may surprise yourself because it does seem as though you're about to get past something that you never thought you'd ever get over. This could be a past relationship, or it might very well be a bad habit. Either way, Friday serves you the Moon trine Saturn, and you will turn it into good fortune.

This transit uses Saturn's energy to change things in your life, but first, it shows you that if you ever experience the blessings of the universe, you will have to make room in your psyche for what is good and happy.

While everyone wants to be happy, we sometimes don't know just how in our way we tend to be, especially when we hold on to the past. For you, Virgo, this day allows for the flow of blessings to take you in as you release the need to clutch tightly to the past. You are no longer limited to 'once upon a time.'

3. Scorpio

Ganesha creative, sparklestroke | Canva Pro

You may feel as though you've been blessed with good fortune simply because everything you've wanted to take place seems to be on the runway, ready to go. You know it will all work out, and you stand by it, feeling hopeful and optimistic. This is new for you, there is no doubt.

Because the transit of the Moon trine Saturn is on your side during this time, you'll see that it's not such a terrible thing to allow yourself the audacity to believe in your dream. Can this dream of yours become a reality? Of course, it can, and if it's to become real, you are the force behind it.

You like this idea, which puts you in a position of power and control. It's not like you want world domination; you simply want a few beautiful things to happen in your life. This Friday, you'll see that luck is on your side and that all good things are possible and heading your way.

4. Capricorn

Ganesha creative, sparklestroke | Canva Pro

While you are always humble and in touch with gratitude, you'll feel similarly as this streak of good fortune seems to enter your world. You know that you are more than likely simply seeing the fruits of your labor turn into magical manifestations, but that won't stop you from feeling extremely lucky and grateful.

You might have known that this day was going to be a special one. You'll understand that even though you know you're responsible for making this day as good as it gets, you can still see that you could never have done it alone.

So, what Moon trine Saturn brings you is the knowledge that not only is it a good day, but thanks to your efforts, you made it possible because you believed in the force of love and that love was what made it all possible. Saturn's energy in Pisces lets you know that if there are limits, you can still succeed.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.