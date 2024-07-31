The Universe Has A Special Message For 4 Zodiac Signs On August 1, 2024

On August 1, 2024, we open the month with a very positive astrological reading. Our horoscopes tell us that we're in the 'right place at the right time' to receive good news and helpful insight. At the heart of it all is the universe, reverberating positive energy both near and far.

For four attentive zodiac signs, it will be apparent that on Thursday, we will pick up on that positive energy and process it throughout the day. This is a time when great ideas come forth, and enthusiasm joins in.

Advertisement

Our Moon aligns with the planet Mercury, which implies good decision-making and clear communication. The universe offers us its knowledge, and we take it in.

Here is a very special message from the universe for four zodiac signs on August 1, 2024:

1. Gemini

brand311766527, NotjungCg, annetdebar | Canva Pro

Advertisement

What you feel this Thursday is the newness that comes with a brand-new month. You get like this with Mondays at times, but monthly firsts are big with you, as you use them as inspiration days. August 1, 2024, brings you a special message: care of the universe. It's one you'll want to be there for, mentally and emotionally.

If you had something in mind, you could consider this day to be Day One of your big plan. With the help of a Moon-aligned Mercury transit, you will not only focus well but also be able to carry out whatever has been inside your head all this time.

In this way, Gemini, what acts as a special message for you is the idea that you grab new opportunities when they come and give yourself fresh new starts whenever you believe you need one. This gives your life an evergreen spiritual feeling, which allows you to feel good about everything at any given moment.

Advertisement

2. Cancer

brand311766527, NotjungCg, annetdebar | Canva Pro

Your special message is to trust in your original thoughts on something and continue with it. OK, so this is something only you know about, but you've got Mercury and the Moon on your side, showing you that it's OK to trust your intuition.

By now, you may be feeling as though there's something you've needed to accomplish. Yet, here you are in the latter half of the Summer, and it's still not done. That's OK, Cancer, mainly because this special message is all about timing. You can create and manifest, but you had to wait until August 1 for a sign that it's all really going to work out.

Advertisement

So, essentially, this day provides you with the backbone to do what you've wanted to do but kept on procrastinating. It will be today that you realize that 'it's all part of the plan' and that you couldn't actually do more than what you can do right now. What you can do right now, Cancer, is improve everything in your life.

3. Capricorn

brand311766527, NotjungCg, annetdebar | Canva Pro

Advertisement

Now that you've just crossed the threshold into August, you want to see action. You feel as though you've been lazy enough to have restored your energy. In a way, you'd be right, Capricorn. You needed to recharge, and now that we're on Day One of the new month, you feel like it's 'go' time.

The universe is prepping you with energy, which is made available to you via the Mercury/Moon transit. What this ends up giving you is the inspiration to go for whatever's been on your mind over the last month while you were lazing around. You definitely got to enjoy yourself, but you get a distinct feeling this Thursday that it's time to get busy.

For you, this could mean any number of things in any number of departments. You might find that August 1 is a great day to talk to your romantic partner about something special or that this could be the perfect day to get something extraordinary done at work. It's all up to you, but you get universal support.

Advertisement

4. Pisces

brand311766527, NotjungCg, annetdebar | Canva Pro

You may notice that this Summer has been slow ... and perfect. While you like it like that, you are starting to feel just a touch antsy for more than just 'lazing around.' You might feel that with the presence of Mercury in your astrological charts, you are less concerned with staying put and much more interested in doing something exciting.

So, on August 1, you make a plan to get involved in something that will thrill you. It was always up to you, and you're taking advantage of that fact right now. This is the way the universe drops by to tell you to get up and have some fun. It's funny, but now and then, you need a reminder.

Advertisement

So, get up and have some fun, Pisces. You are starting to feel very good about your life. The Summer is still here. While you've enjoyed the relaxing vibe, you are now feeling the need to reach out to friends, loved ones, and family members. August is going to be great!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.