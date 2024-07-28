3 Zodiac Signs Find Clarity And Direction On July 29, 2024

It will be on Monday, July 29, that three zodiac signs suddenly 'wake up' from the confusion, only to find that clarity and direction are indeed here for us to discover. Astrology tells us that whenever we have a transit such as Moon Square Mercury, we will also receive the gifts that come along with Mercury's insight, which, for three zodiac signs, may mean clarity of thought and purposeful direction.

We may be at that point where we really need a little direction, too, which is why it's so important that we stay open to any 'signs' the universe may throw our way, as sometimes it takes a little nudging to get us to open our eyes to see what is right in front of them. Moon square Mercury brings in 'immediacy,' meaning what happens on this day ... happens fast.

If we've been looking for an answer, we get one if we've been seeking out a meaning to our lives or simply wanting a barometer to tell us which way to go.

Three zodiac signs get a hint, and that hint will be if we let it be the beginning of great change and clarity on July 29, 2024.

1. Aries

Allexxandar from Getty Images | Canva Pro

During the transit of Moon square Mercury, you get to confront that which needs confronting, and you get to make it 'get out of the way.' This is all you've needed for a while now. On Monday, July 29, you finally get to see how your hard work finally brings you what you need.

Clarity and direction beckon, and you finally feel as though you know which way to go. It did take an effort, and that's what you had put off for so long, but now that you've done your part, the rest is cake, Aries. You have gained what you need, and it works for you.

Being clearheaded was all you needed, and during Moon Square Mercury, it's quite easy for you to say 'yes' or 'no' when appropriate. So much of this has to do with personal choices. You are no longer giving in to pressure. You make your own rules, and thanks to this transit, you abide by them ... your way.

2. Taurus

Allexxandar from Getty Images | Canva Pro

You don't like the feeling of being depressed, and yet you always know that you're able to pull yourself up if need be. During Moon square Mercury on July 29, you'll find that what gets you through is that very knowledge. You always rise to the top, no matter what. This is how clarity takes shape in your life, Taurus.

This is also how you find your direction because if there's one thing you know for sure, it's that you are not going down, oh no, not again. You are an optimist by nature, and even if you act with skepticism, you can't help but always believe that, somehow, everything is going to be OK.

It always is, no matter what the results are. You are clearheaded and directed on July 29. This helps you to see that, once again, as always, you end up in a good place if you believe in your heart that this is where you belong. Everything has a purpose, including that which seems confusing at the time.

3. Gemini

Allexxandar from Getty Images | Canva Pro

Suddenly, it all shines very clearly on you this Monday. July 29 acts as if the door just blew down, and what lies ahead is a clear path and the knowledge of how to navigate it. During the very helpful transit of Moon square Mercury, you'll find that all it takes is the right words and that you've got them, Gemini.

What this means is that if you are able to ask the right question, you'll receive an answer that absolutely makes everything make sense to you. That's all it really takes. One nervy but direct question, which also implies that it will take courage to ask. You've got courage, and you've got the will to know.

Put these things together, along with the power of Moon square Mercury, and what you end up with is clarity and direction. Now that you have your answer, there's only one way to go with it all, and this receives your mind and helps you to set aside all your stressful thinking.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.