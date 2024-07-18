5 Zodiac Signs With The Very Best Horoscopes On July 19, 2024

Those who dare will do, while those who don't, won't. That's the message and theme on Friday, July 19, 2024. While five zodiac signs will have the best horoscopes if they lean into this — namely, Sagittarius, Scorpio, Pisces, Aquarius, and Virgo — the rest are encouraged to embrace their dreams and follow it to the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow.

We have the Sun in Cancer opposite Pluto Retrograde in Aquarius, which stands out as the cosmic benefactors of this day. That means we will do well if we strike the right balance between knowing our priorities and embracing how much noise in the world we should embrace. After all, we learn and grow from hearing, seeing, and experiencing things, yet social influence can also take an ugly turn. Sometimes, it can even be part of their priorities without them realizing what's happening.

Mercury in Leo is the secondary influence here. It reminds us that creative thinking does not have to “look” a certain way to be considered cool or genius. So follow your inner creative director and do what makes sense to you when it comes to your goals and dreams.

Moon in Capricorn is here to lend support, too, by showing us what's possible when we choose to sacrifice some of the things that we believe are necessary but are only social constructs to make time for what's truly important.

Now, let's focus on the five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on July 19, 2024.

Five zodiac signs with the very best horoscopes on July 19, 2024:

1. Sagittarius

wc studio, Dean Drobot

Best zodiac sign to work with: Aries

Best area to focus on: a beauty ritual.

Best time of the day: 6 pm

Friday is your day, Sagittarius! Not literally, though, cause that's Thursday (the day of Jupiter), but this Friday is going to bring a lot of blessed surprises and goodies into your life. Especially if you are a single mother, in a committed romantic relationship, or are just a solo person with enough zest for life to fill fifty beach buckets!

Remember to make time for self-care on this day, too. As a Venusian day, you will unlock the best gifts when you take your well-being seriously on Friday.

2. Scorpio

wc studio, Dean Drobot

Best zodiac sign to work with: Leo & Pisces

Best area to focus on: Handwork & handicrafts and having fun.

Best time of the day: 5 am

Scorpio, some say you don't know what you are talking about. Others believe that you are ahead of the curve. The message for you for Friday is that neither side may be one hundred percent correct. Because convincing them is not really the point, you will unlock your cosmic gifts when you focus on your path and realize that you, too, don't know everything that will come next — that's fine!

If you feel called to, engage with creative crafts that require some handwork, like playing with a glue gun, crocheting, paper collages, or art. It will help center you and ground your spirit for what's next.

3. Pisces

wc studio, Dean Drobot

Best zodiac sign to work with: Cancer

Best area to focus on: Scheduling time for self-care.

Best time of the day: 2 - 3 pm

Pisces, if you are unsure of yourself, just remember that no one is one hundred percent sure ever. So don't let that hold you back from embracing your dreams and goals. That's your message for Friday. The cosmic forces are rooting for you, but they can't help if you refuse to budge from the path of self-sabotage.

You are also encouraged to set healthy boundaries between you and those in your inner circle and circle of acquaintances. If this is difficult to do, ask yourself if you are in a toxic environment that actively discourages boundaries as a means of control. The answer will help you transform.

4. Aquarius

wc studio, Dean Drobot

Best zodiac sign to work with: Scorpio

Best area to focus on: Trauma healing and working on areas that need to improve.

Best time of the day: 7 am/pm

Aquarius, it does not matter who's with you and who's not because the cosmic forces are definitely supporting you behind the scenes. All you have to do is keep marching on the path you have chosen, keep learning and growing, and keep a firm hold on one fact — the naysayers can't push you out of the running if you refuse to budge.

The energy on Friday is also conducive to healing, especially if you are working with a therapist to deal with past trauma and childhood wounds. Let the burdens go, even if it takes you a while longer to accomplish this. But don't let the life lessons go along with the burdens.

5. Virgo

wc studio, Dean Drobot

Best zodiac sign to work with: Leo

Best area to focus on: Self-reflection and journal writing.

Best time of the day: 10 am - 8 pm

Virgo, your Friday energy has a steady hum to it for you. Your routines are being highlighted here as an area where you will discover little joys and invisible blessings. If you buzz through the day, you may miss it all. So, try to be patient and more mindful.

Some of you will benefit from maintaining a journal at this time to record your thoughts and dreams. Deep insights await you on this path if you let yourself experience the magic.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.