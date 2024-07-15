2 Lucky Zodiac Signs Receive Abundance On July 16, 2024

On July 16, 2024, two zodiac signs receive abundance thanks to the Moon in Scorpio making a harmonious aspect to Pluto in Aquarius. Picture the universe leaning in to whisper its secrets directly into your ear, nudging you to tap into your inner power — this cosmic duo is like finding a hidden vault filled with opportunities just waiting to be seized.

The Moon heightens our emotions and intuition. At the same time, Pluto in Aquarius brings a revolutionary flair to our thoughts and actions, pushing us to break free from outdated patterns and embrace the thrilling, abundant changes ahead. When these celestial powerhouses connect, they create a dazzling storm of inner growth and personal transformation. It’s the perfect time to uncover your talents and become a rebel with a cause, climbing your way up the ladder to success!

Later in the morning, the Moon forms a cozy trine with Saturn in dreamy Pisces, grounding our emotions and providing a solid foundation to build on our ambitions. It’s a fantastic day to set practical goals and progress toward long-term success.

But just you wait — by mid-morning, the Moon squares off with Mercury in fiery Leo, sparking a showdown between keeping your plans and feelings under wraps or boldly wearing your heart on your sleeve. Today, aim to be not too hot, not too cold, but just right. Finding the sweet spot between sugar and tangy will be key in your social circles today.

As the afternoon rolls in, prepare for lunar opposition with Uranus in Taurus, which may stir up some unpredictability or push-pull action that encourages us to embrace change. Flexibility is the name of the game while navigating this aspect. So, stay agile and open to surprises as the universe invites you to dance with the unexpected!

1. Libra

Libra, your knack for diplomacy makes you the office's go-to for keeping things harmonious. You shine in roles that require elegance, refinement, and a touch of sophistication, where your charm and tact can consistently deliver impressive results. Whether you're resolving conflicts or building relationships, your ability to listen attentively and provide valuable solutions sets you apart as the office superstar. Today, the stars are aligning to showcase your honorable character, paving the way for the recognition and the level up in your career that you deserve!

The day starts with the Sun in Cancer forming a trine with the Moon in Scorpio. This aspect brings a perfect blend of paternalistic "breadwinner" energy and emotional solid motivation to your career ambitions and daily life. It's a time to pursue your goals with determination and a defiant (yet diplomatic) attitude that proves any doubters wrong about your ability to forge a stable career path. Perhaps the family is on your butt about getting a "real job" despite your very practical, legit, and existent career. You may smile and nod in their face, but lately, it's really been getting to you.

However, if there's one thing for sure, you’re a strategic introvert who knows how to set out a life goal and fight the uphill battle to achieve it. Perhaps with your life goals, you've recently asked your boss to change your hours, or you're starting a job that requires an earlier start.

These new changes in your work routine could lead you to more income in the long run. Or, if you've been learning the ropes at a new job, your hard work is paying off. Your efforts may have just caught the attention of your managers, and that promotion you've been eyeing may just come sooner than you think.

Adding to this positive energy, the Moon will also sextile Pluto in Aquarius. We know you're quite the lovebird, Libra, and perhaps you've been feeling extra lovey-dovey around your significant other lately. This week is all about locking in and really focusing on the work and organizing for your next financial milestone, which will help to lead you to a great sense of accomplishment and long-term growth.

You're in luck because the Moon will also trine Saturn today, bringing you the discipline and emotional stability to work toward your next step in your career and relationships. So embrace the day's energy and watch as abundance flows into your professional and personal life.

2. Scorpio

Scorpio, the universe is throwing a cosmic party today. You’re the guest of honor! With the Moon gracing your sign, your emotional intensity and psychic vibes are cranked up to the max. Thanks to the Moon's trine with Saturn in Pisces, you probably feel like a mastermind with a brilliant plan today. Your intense Scorpio senses may be tingling today. You will experience an increased ability to pry open what wants to remain closed and receive clairvoyant messages from the universe, allowing you to plot your next move in the game of life.

You may have recently experienced a minor setback that felt like a shot in the foot (or the ego). Today, that'll change because the Moon-Saturn trine will provide you with the perfect blend of emotional depth and practical wisdom to get you back on track. It's a great time to solidify your new roadmap to success.

Adding to the magic, the Moon forms a sextile with Mars in Taurus, infusing your interactions with a sweet, smooth suaveness that others just can't resist! Your intense, complex, yet deeply mysterious aura will draw others in. Your partner may view you as a siren and even want to get down on their knees for you.

Mars, positioned in your opposite sign, Taurus, gives your voice and movements a honey-like quality: slow and sweet. It enhances the allure of your magnetic eyes and gives you a gaze that's as deep as the Milky Way. So, get ready to turn up the heat in your relationships today because things will get exciting!

Now for the grand finale: the Moon’s conjunction with Jupiter in Gemini during the day. Jupiter, the big boss of luck and expansion, is showering you with opportunities left and right. This cosmic jackpot is like winning the lottery, and it's about to bring prosperity and growth into every facet of your life.

Expect a major career breakthrough or an epic personal experience that makes your heart sing. Scorpio, today is your day to bask in the abundance and transformation the universe is serving up. Keep your eyes peeled, trust your gut, and get ready to ride this wave of magic to wherever it takes you!

Jla Starr Johnson is a journalist currently enrolled in the Professional Astrologer Training and Certification Diploma Program at Astrology University.