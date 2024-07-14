Zodiac Signs Will Experience The Sweetest Horoscopes On July 15, 2024

A nugget of wisdom and a box of joy are all you need to see you through Monday, July 15, 2024. After all, each new week brings with it new opportunities (and frustrations). Those who remain centered within themselves are able to face such challenges and emerge more confident than ever before.

Of course, five zodiac signs will have the best horoscopes under this wily influence. They are: Aries, Pisces, Cancer, Sagittarius, and Leo. The rest of the zodiac signs are encouraged to be mindful of the life lessons already in their possession, too.

With Mercury in Leo and Sun in Cancer standing out as the benefactors of the day, think of the importance of aligning our goals with the overarching needs of our lives. That includes the needs of your loved ones and your collective future. Those who have something to root for and motivate them will always see their paths to the end. How can they not?

The Moon in Scorpio is also here to remind us to trust our intuition more. Sometimes, we pick up red flags subconsciously but are unable to explain why that is so. Under this Moon, psychic gifts will also become more heightened. So don't be surprised if you get a premonition for the next day (or week), and it turns out to be so!

Now, let's focus on the five zodiac signs with the sweetest horoscopes on July 15, 2024.

1. Aries

NotJungCg,, brunassaraiva | Canva Pro

Best zodiac sign to work with: Leo & Other Aries

Best area to focus on: Making important decisions and strategizing a game plan for the future.

Best time of the day: 2 am and 2 pm

Aries, the energy on Monday is strong and supple for you. If you have an important decision to make, do so on this day. You will have the full force of the cosmos backing you up!

You are also encouraged to value what you love and not allow others to dictate to you what you can or cannot love. This is especially true if you are in a unique relationship where one of you belongs to a different part of the world or has a distinct religious upbringing. Choose love, and it will all fall into the right place!

2. Pisces

NotJungCg,, brunassaraiva | Canva Pro

Best zodiac sign to work with: Leo & Other Pisces

Best area to focus on: Athletics & gym and getting into shape.

Best time of the day: 3 - 4 pm

Pisces, your inner voice can be strong sometimes and whisper-thin at other times. Yet, you must trust it above all else. Try to do so specifically on Monday (and in the coming days). The ongoing cosmic shifts are heightening your psychic powers. Lean into them and watch as they transform your world!

If you feel ungrounded, hit the gym and ground yourself through sports and athletic activities. Just make sure to pick an activity that you'll stick with until the next transit is upon us.

3. Cancer

NotJungCg,, brunassaraiva | Canva Pro

Best zodiac sign to work with: Pisces & Taurus

Best area to focus on: Organizing your personal space and getting things more structured.

Best time of the day: 5 - 6 am/pm

Cancer, it's easy to think that those who are sweet are also weak. That's a false narrative. You are encouraged on Monday (which is, by the way, the day ruled by the Moon) to remember the strength within you and know that your sweetness does not eclipse it in any way.

Knowing this, try to set strong boundaries at this time. No means no. Yes, it means yes. Maybe does not mean yes. You must set the precedent and take the lead. After all, Cancer is a cardinal zodiac sign!

4. Sagittarius

NotJungCg,, brunassaraiva | Canva Pro

Best zodiac sign to work with: Cancer

Best area to focus on: Participating in social causes.

Best time of the day: 7 pm

Sagittarius, the energy on Monday is super strong for you! You will feel inspired, awakened, and all things bright and shiny. Lean into this, and you will unearth secrets, ideas, and information that may not have been in your possession before.

You are also encouraged to do a bath ritual on this day to help you cleanse your aura and spirit. Or, go swimming and just float underwater for a little while, thus allowing your intuition to rise to the surface. Deep insights await on this path.

5. Leo

NotJungCg,, brunassaraiva | Canva Pro

Best zodiac sign to work with: Other Leos

Best area to focus on: Growing your knowledge about your favorite subject.

Best time of the day: 7 pm

Leo, when they ask you to go one way, find out why the other way is not being encouraged. There is no harm in asking questions and understanding the why. That's how you will know that your growth is in the right direction ... because you made an effort to find out why that is so. The energy on Monday urges you to expand your mind and not rely on common courtesy.

Also, if you feel like joining a hobby group or a reading group, now's a good time to do so. It will help you meet new people, learn from a variety of perspectives, and realize facets to the various stories that we never knew existed.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.