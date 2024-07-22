Loneliness Ends For 3 Zodiac Signs On July 23, 2024

Loneliness ends for three zodiac signs this Tuesday simply because it has nowhere else to go. July 23 brings us a horoscope of hope, acceptance, and strength. We will use this power to help us out of a state of loneliness. We may realize that staying lonely is a choice and that we can walk out of it if we want to.

We've got the Sun opposite Pluto at this time, and this shows us that our loneliness only grows worse ... if we let it. The Sun shines down on our truth and amplifies it in ways that give us insight into how far we've allowed this loneliness to take over. When we see that we've started to 'identify' as lonely people, we see that, yes, indeed, this really is a choice.

In seeing it clearly, we use the Pluto part of the equation to get ourselves back on the path again. Pluto represents change, and usually, it's a 'drastic' change. In this case, Tuesday allows us to return to being ourselves. Loneliness has served its purpose, and we no longer identify with it.

The loneliness is over for three zodiac signs on July 23, 2024.

1. Gemini

You might not know what to do with yourself if you didn't have your constant companion of loneliness around. Yet, this pal of yours does not seem to do much for you other than to bring you down all the time. You'd like to think that this is something you can walk away from, and it is Gemini ... you just have to muster up the courage to do so.

That's why this transit, Sun opposite Pluto, is so important for you. It's on July 23 that you can see just how meaningless this endless loneliness is to you and how it's stopped being 'poetic.' It's just a burden you carry around, and now it's one you feel you can walk away from.

Perhaps there's a sterling moment of self-love that enters the picture today. It is the agent of change that takes you from lonely to self-satisfied. All is well in your world, and the moment you realize that the loneliness you've held on to is a choice, you choose to leave it behind.

2. Leo

Not in a million years would you have ever considered yourself to be a lonely person, as that seems like some kind of failure to you, Leo, but it's no failure. It's just the way things go for us humans. We sometimes feel loneliness, and it's nothing to be ashamed of. It reflects nothing negative back on you that is negative.

You're just living your life and feeling your feelings authentically. Luckily, you've got this very interesting transit, Sun opposite Pluto, working on your side during this time to help you get out of that funk. Because of this transit, you can put your loneliness into perspective; it's only a fraction of your life.

Now, you're over it. You don't want to stay in that place any longer. So you, with your powerful personality and tendency to always opt for the positive, will choose to walk away from that state of loneliness. If it returns, you'll spend time with it once again, but only for a quick visit, as you would an old friend.

3. Capricorn

You can work your loneliness into a state of renewal because you're a Capricorn. You've got the transit of the Sun opposite Pluto on your side on July 23, 2024. This means that you can see the other side of things, meaning it's not all bleak and lonely; there's promise.

You can admit that you feel lonely. While you feel no shame in it, you're also not content to stay in this position, as it makes you feel weak and incapable. If there's anything to say about you, Capricorn, 'incapable' is never something that can describe you.

During Sun opposite Pluto, you walk away from your loneliness, not because it no longer exists, but because it's not the only one that DOES exist in your life. You simply focus on what brings you joy rather than what brings you into that solitary state of loneliness. You end loneliness as the 'star of the show.'

