3 Zodiac Signs Break Free From The Past On July 17, 2024

On July 17, 2024, three zodiac signs will break free from the past. In order to do so, it probably has something to do with what's happening in the present. The astrology of the day shows us that we've got the transit of Moon trine Venus, which kinda-sorta implies that something is happening right here and now that allows us to break free from something that no longer feels important to us.

Three zodiac signs will ride the wave that is Moon trine Venus all the way into a happier day, and as we'll come to find out — it's all worth it, every minute of it. Yes, we've placed way too much emphasis on the past, and perhaps we've even given it too much credit. We can't continue to blame the past for what we have right now, and this Wednesday is the day we come to own that idea.

Moon trine Venus also implies that we are leaving the past for the sake of love. Three zodiac signs may find that an old relationship is what kept us back. Now that there's someone new in our lives or a new focal point, we don't feel like using the past as a crutch any longer. Moon trine Venus brings out our resolve and our courage, and we're not looking back — not this time!

These three zodiac signs will break free from the past on July 17, 2024.

1. Taurus

4khz from Getty Images Signature, Aleksse | Canva Pro

The past that you will be breaking free of on July 17 is not the distant past but the recent one. You feel that there's something you need to do now, and that's to live your life and enjoy what's here and now. You feel as though you got caught up in something that didn't end up working, relationship-wise, and you aren't sure how dedicated you are to keeping up appearances.

What this day brings you is the idea that you don't owe any more time to the person or the idea of the person that now seems to be increasingly part of your experience. You spent your time with them, and all you see in terms of your life with them is gone. You're only now getting to see this as a good thing.

During Moon trine Venus, you get the green light that tells you that it's OK to move on. You've needed this, too, and you were actually waiting around for the 'right' sign to show you that breaking free is legit and accurate. You will let go of this person on Wednesday, and it will feel natural and right.

2. Virgo

4khz from Getty Images Signature, Aleksse | Canva Pro

Breaking free from the past is the very last thing you'd ever consider doing, Virgo, as you feel you are who you are today because the past made you this way. Still, you really aren't all that committed to the ways of the past, and it does feel as though you're so attached to it simply because you're used to it.

During the transit of Moon trine Venus on July 17, something is going to occur to you. It's the idea that maybe you really aren't all that dedicated to the ways of the past. Perhaps it's worth a try to step into the present and simply 'break free' from the past, which doesn't seem to be doing much more than nothing for you at this point.

What's really going on is that there's something in your life right now that is distracting you from the past. You feel much happier when you pay attention to the now rather than get lost in the 'then.' This is momentous for you, Virgo, as it's all so new, but it may also mean that new love has arrived and that it is worth being distracted over.

3. Aquarius

4khz from Getty Images Signature, Aleksse | Canva Pro

During Moon trine Venus on Wednesday, July 17, 2024, you will get the distinct feeling that something is needed of you. In order to fulfill this charge, you must break free from the past, and all it means to you. That doesn't necessarily mean you must give up your memories, but something is going on during this day that lets you know you can no longer live in the past.

What's stunning about this revelation is that you get to see just how obstinate you've been and how you forced yourself to stay 'stuck.' You can see this very clearly now, simply because that's how Moon trine Venus works. It clears your vision and lets you know what you need in order to create positive change in your life.

What this day brings you more than anything is the knowledge that there's nothing 'back there' except your childhood and the things of the distant past. July 17 will help you to focus on the great things that are taking place in your life right now, and love and romance are part of that equation, Aquarius.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.