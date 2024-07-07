Luck Improves The Week Of July 8 - 14 For 5 Chinese Zodiac Signs

Luck can be mysterious, but it does reveal signs of its rapid entry to those who are observant. That's the message and theme of this week, between July 8 - 14, 2024. Under this influence, five Chinese zodiac signs will have the luckiest week of them all. They are: Horse, Pig, Ox, Goat, and Rabbit.

The I Ching hexagram of luck this week is Earth over Heaven (#11). It reminds you not to take your blessings for granted because you are waiting for something big and bold! This is especially true for the loving relationships that enable us to move forward with strength because we want to do right by the ones we love.

When you focus on your path in this manner, don't be surprised when luck finds you. Some call it a manifestation while others call it divinity. The names are not important — what's more important is that you don't sabotage yourself from experiencing bliss because you have made mistakes in the past. Growth and luck run side by side too.

If you feel called to, put time aside to recognize the luck that has already graced your life. Small or big, doesn't matter. Even the chance act of stumbling upon your latest favorite sweet treat counts! It will make you more receptive to the new luck that's coming in for you.

Now let's focus on the five Chinese zodiac signs that are the luckiest this week between July 8 - 14, 2024.

1. Horse: Restive luck

(1918, 1930, 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014, and 2026)

Horse, your luck this week is tied to your actions from the weeks before. If you have put in the work and effort, you will receive what's due to you. Nothing can stop this! That's why your luck this week is “restive.” You don't need to do anything more to bring in the harvest due to you. The dominoes have begun to fall and there's no stopping this. Just relax and watch as everything unfolds in your favor.

The colors green, blue, and black will be lucky for you this week, especially if you are a business owner. If you feel called to, volunteer for charitable work at places that resonate with your heart. You will find your luck there too.

2. Pig: Quiet luck

(1923, 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019, and 2031)

Pig, hold your secrets close to your chest, and go into introvert mode. That's how you will unlock your luck this week. The more you get excited and share your plans, the farther this luck will flee. But the opposite will happen when you tune into yourself, step away from socializing (and also the limelight), and just focus on what's truly important to you.

The colors red and green will be lucky for you this week, but you are urged not to wrap them around yourself like a traffic sign! Make the motifs and colors more subtle so only you know what it means.

3. Ox: Social luck

(1925, 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, and 2021)

Ox, you are about to blow up in the social scene in the best way possible! For some, this luck of yours will unfold on social media. For others, this will be in real life with your popularity going through the roof because of something specific you have done (or will do this week).

Just remember: fame and fortune bring envy and deceit as well. So don't ignore any red flags! The colors blue and green will be lucky for you this week.

4. Goat: Luck in nature

(1931, 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015, and 2027)

Goat, your luck this week brings with it the flavor of gardens and growing. For some, this will literally boost your gardening efforts and bring you a delightful harvest (flowers or fruits, no bar)! For others, this is a metaphor for your life. Whatever you have nurtured (and continue to nurture) like a sapling will experience pure luck this week.

Watch out for tremendous opportunities and perhaps some new connections on the way! The colors white, blue, and green will be lucky for you this week.

5. Rabbit: Romantic luck

(1927, 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, and 2023)

Rabbit, for some of you, your luck this week is literally about being someone's sweetheart. Perhaps your crush will finally tell you they have feelings for you too. Or maybe your partner will pop the question and ask if you want to marry and take everything to the next level.

For others though, this luck is more about being loved and cherished by the world in a platonic way... because they just can't help but love you! It's the luck of being extra loveable. So watch out for random hugs and cheek pinches. The colors blue and red will be lucky for you this week.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.