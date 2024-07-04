2 Lucky Zodiac Signs Find Abundance Under The New Moon On July 5, 2024

On July 5th, brace yourself for a cosmic cocktail of astrological aspects promising a day packed with surprises and opportunities for growth and abundance.

The morning begins with the Moon nudging Mercury in Leo, creating a blend of energy that’s perfect for heart-to-heart talks and creative brainstorming. It’s like a shot of inspiration to kickstart your day, encouraging you to express yourself boldly and tap into your creative flow.

As the morning unfolds, you're offered a chance to unearth emotional insights and heal old wounds. It’s like finding buried treasure in your own heart — a moment to release past hurts and embrace emotional renewal. Meanwhile, prepare for unexpected shifts in your path forward. You're encouraged to embrace change and explore new horizons, even if it feels a bit out of your comfort zone.

Later in the day, the Moon’s semi-harmonizing with Jupiter adds a dash of luck and optimism to your ventures, like finding a penny in the parking lot while running errands. Today, there will be some sort of gentle reminder that you’re on the right track and should keep moving forward — or pivot.

Plus, the Mars-Saturn harmonization provides a steady boost of discipline, which is basically instruction from the cosmos to tackle long-term goals with determination and patience. To cap it all off, the Sun and the Moon unite in Cancer during a potent New Moon tonight, which is perfect for setting intentions and kickstarting new beginnings.

So, let today’s New Moon cosmic energies on July 5, 2024, be your zodiac sign's launchpad into a future full of exciting possibilities and fresh starts.

1. Gemini

Gemini, get ready because July 5th's astrological weather is perfect for making major professional moves and boosting your financial security. With the Sun and Moon cozying up in Cancer, there’s a harmonious blend of vibes bringing abundant changes to your finances, health, and daily routines.

This cosmic combo is giving you the courage, strength, and savvy to manage your resources like a pro. It's the perfect time to turn that side hustle into a full-time gig or dive into new remote job opportunities, giving you the freedom to live the life you've always dreamed of.

On top of that, Mars in Taurus harmonizing with Saturn in Pisces is adding a powerful boost to your work life with disciplined action and structured projects. You'll find yourself more driven than ever to make significant strides in your career, thanks to some recent soul-searching that’s clarified your true aspirations. Remember, good things come to those who wait, and it’s always okay to hit the reset button, Gemini.

Later in the day, the Sun’s conjunction with the Moon will further align your financial decisions with emotional fulfillment, boosting your confidence in managing your money and making informed financial decisions, making today an absolutely great day for planting the seeds for the changes you want to see in your daily routines and financial future.

2. Sagittarius

Sagittarius, brace yourself for a lucky streak today! The Sun and Moon conjunct in Cancer is casting a spotlight on your joint finances, bringing a wave of revelations that will turn you into a money management wizard. You may discover that opening a joint bank account with your partner or moving in with a friend isn't the best idea after all.

Today’s cosmic vibes promise insights that will make you a pro at handling all money matters. Whether you’re mending fences with your partner or planning to buy that dream house together, today’s energies are setting you up for a big win!

Meanwhile, Mars in Taurus, harmonizing with Saturn in Pisces, is injecting some serious oomph into your health, work, home, and family life. This dynamic duo is bringing a blend of disciplined action and spiritual progress to your daily grind and home sweet home. It's the perfect time to kickstart healthier habits so you can show up as your best self for both you and your loved ones.

Remember, slow and steady wins the race, and it's always okay to hit the reset button as many times as you need. Whether you're mending things over at home or planning to snag that dream house to start a new, brighter chapter with your partner, today’s cosmic vibes are setting you up for a major win!

Jla Starr Johnson is a journalist currently enrolled in the Professional Astrologer Training and Certification Diploma Program at Astrology University.