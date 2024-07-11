5 Zodiac Signs With The Happiest Horoscopes On July 12, 2024

What do you do to embrace joy and fun? Does a delicious baked goodie have your name on it? Or will it be something else? Five zodiac signs will have the best horoscopes when they choose happiness on Friday. They are Leo, Capricorn, Taurus, Virgo, and Pisces. The rest of the zodiac signs are encouraged to choose happiness, too.

Firstly, with the Sun in Cancer opposite Pluto Retrograde in Aquarius standing out as the cosmic benefactors this Friday, we are urged to strike a balance between our inner needs and the needs of the world and our community at large. Leaning too much in the first direction can create selfishness and apathy while leaning too much in the second direction can make you forget yourself and your own self-care needs.

Secondly, we have Saturn Retrograde in Pisces, which adds weight to this message by slowing down the processes we must engage with now. The message is clear: be more long-sighted and open to possibilities. The right balance benefits the Earth and us all.

Now, let's focus on the five zodiac signs whose horoscopes are the happiest July 12, 2024.

1. Leo

Best zodiac sign to work with: Other Leos

Best area to focus on: Finding opportunities for joy.

Best time of the day: 3 pm

Leo, it's your time to shine! So choose your avatar and let the world witness the extraordinary within you. If you are about to sit for an exam or are participating in some competition, you have extra support from the cosmos in these arenas.

Just make sure to relax and just have fun later in the evening. After all, all work and no play doesn't sound like a good idea in the long run. Fresh inspiration will find you on this path!

2. Capricorn

Best zodiac sign to work with: Leo

Best area to focus on: Rest and relaxation.

Best time of the day: 5 - 6 pm

Capricorn, you are the sweetest soul when you want to be, but you know your boundaries and when to be fierce and unforgiving. Don't let anyone stereotype you as one or the other when they are just facets of your personality. The message for you for Friday is to be yourself and let the chips fall where they may.

Just make sure to get enough sleep at the end of the day. You have something major coming up soon (from an astrological perspective) and need to keep your batteries charged and ready.

3. Taurus

Best zodiac sign to work with: Leo & Cancer

Best area to focus on: Leadership and learning a new way to take control of your life.

Best time of the day: 3 pm

Taurus, the energy on Friday for you has a whimsical and sweet quality to it. Try to spend quality time with your loved ones and prioritize them over everything else. Just remember: loved ones can be family members who genuinely care and support you and friends who are part of your found family. Don't go out of your way for people who don't truly care for you.

You are also encouraged to lead the way and generate ideas. There's always room to adapt and improve, but sometimes, you need to take the initiative to get the ball rolling.

4. Virgo

Best zodiac sign to work with: Aries

Best area to focus on: Personal skills and gaining a fresh way to reduce stress.

Best time of the day: 12 - 4 pm

Virgo, Friday's energy is slow and sweet. Most of you can literally engage with this by mindfully drinking a cup of steeped tea mindfully. Ancient wisdom and divine synchronicities await you here if you can just slow down and be more mindful.

You are also encouraged to work on the personal projects that are important to you over setting them aside for socializing. This includes personal skills and habits that you are working on at this time.

5. Pisces

Best zodiac sign to work with: Aries

Best area to focus on: Making one of the dishes you liked on TikTok or some other social media.

Best time of the day: 12 pm

Pisces, the energy on Friday has a mysterious quality to it for you. Your inner storyteller and entertainment enthusiast will come out under its influence. So, if you suddenly feel the desire to watch a movie on the big screen with 3D glasses and the works, go for it!

Better still, bring your loved ones or romantic partners along with you. Just make sure to leave room for adaptation and spontaneous plans. You never know where this mysterious energy may choose to take you.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.