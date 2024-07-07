A beautiful day is in store for us on Monday, July 8, 2024. What will you do on this day to lighten your heart and bring joy to your soul? Just because it's Monday doesn't mean it has to be dreary! Of course, five zodiac signs will benefit the most if they lean into this message — namely, Aries, Capricorn, Cancer, Virgo, and Pisces. But the rest are urged to be mindful of their core self and happiness too.

With Venus in Cancer standing out as the cosmic benefactor on this day, we are urged to prioritize our relationships and loved ones. Don't take them for granted because they are truly a blessing. That's how you will keep the flow of positivity in your heart and home always sparkling and beautiful.

Moon in Leo adds weight to this message by reminding us that love thrives under the influence of creativity. So let your inner child out from time to time. Unleash the best parts of yourself from inside societal boxes. Then watch as the magic unfolds!

If you feel called to, Mercury in Leo is here to suggest fun games and new adventures for those who want to live life king/queen size. Embrace this energy and let it help you transform.

5 zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on July 8, 2024

1. Aries

tais bernabe / Canva

Make up your mind on Monday, Aries, because the cosmic forces are here to significantly change your life. If you need more information before you can do this, seek it out. Don't wait.

Those of you who have a restless spirit are also encouraged to dance to your heart's content on this day. It will help you ease out the impatience from your system and also put you in touch with your intuitive and problem-solving sides. Weirdly enough, this will help you make the ultimate decision too.

2. Capricorn

tais bernabe / Canva

Capricorn, don't let anyone say you earned the place you are in because you received handouts. The latter isn't enough to help someone build an extraordinary life for themselves. Your talents are significant and you made the most of the good luck that graced you. Embrace this truth for Monday.

You are also encouraged to let your creative side come out and dazzle everyone with your inner ingenuity. Focus on the goal and only that. The rest will fall into place for you.

3. Cancer

tais bernabe / Canva

Cancer, the energy on Monday for you has a whimsical quality to it. If you find yourself getting stuck on figures of speech and wordplay, lean into that and don't call it cringe. Something intriguing awaits you on this path. Maybe even a new friend who loves your savviness!

Also, now's the time to reinforce your personal boundaries and not let bad habits like people-pleasing derail you from all the good that's here for you. You've got this — as long as you believe in yourself!

4. Virgo

tais bernabe / Canva

Virgo, be steady and perhaps a bit slow on Monday. It will reveal hidden secrets and show you what you need to observe. You have the cosmic forces aligning things in your favor behind the scenes, but you must do your bit in this equation by not messing up anything out of impatience.

You are also encouraged to be extra mindful of the energy you bring into your home on this day (and the coming ones). Set healthy boundaries and keep practicing radical politeness.

5. Pisces

tais bernabe / Canva

Pisces, your intuitive side will be somewhat heightened on Monday. For some, fresh inspiration will flow to you when this happens. Make sure to note down whatever comes through lest you forget!

For others, your intuition will reveal who's your friend and who has only been faking it. Don't let energy vampires root down in your life in pursuit of your kindness and empathy. Set healthy boundaries and keep saying "no" — even if it feels weird because of conditioned habits. Your needs matter and you deserve to be loved and cherished too.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.