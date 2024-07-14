Happiness Peaks For 3 Zodiac Signs During Mars Conjunct Uranus On July 15, 2024

July 15, 2024, brings us the transit of Mars conjunct Uranus, which, to look at it, doesn't sound all that healing. Yet, it's the hinge by which much goodness can come into play if we let it. Astrologically, we know that these two celestial bodies incorporate strength and imagination; the rest is up to us.

What three zodiac signs may experience during such an event is the fulfillment of certain dreams and wishes. When we are able to accomplish something that seemingly came from nothing, there's a sort of elation that comes with it, and we might see this happiness peak this Monday.

This is where we really get to pat ourselves on the back for a job well done. While we do not know what tomorrow will bring, we are very much content to live in and enjoy the moment, as this is the moment that counts, and this is where all of our happiness takes place.

Three zodiac signs are grateful and overjoyed during Mars conjunct Uranus on July 15, 2024.

1. Taurus

olga-z, Rocketstill, xxtina | Canva Pro

During this day's transit of Mars conjunct Uranus, you will feel very strongly about getting something done that you've been putting off for too long. You know that if you can just hustle up the energy to do this particular thing, you'd be overjoyed at the results. Honestly, all you have to do to get it is put in the effort.

That's how Monday, July 15, changes it all up for you, Taurus, because once you start revving up that momentum, you'll start to see that dreams do come true and that you, yourself, are the genie in the bottle that grants those dreams. When you work with the universal positive energy, you are able to manifest happiness.

Mars energy works well to get you up and out the door, and the power that Uranus brings you is the stuff that lets you know that what you believe in is what is right for you. So, go with your imagination today, Taurus, and seek out the happiness that you know is there, waiting for you.

2. Virgo

olga-z, Rocketstill, xxtina | Canva Pro

July 15 marks the day you get to see your hard work come to fruition, as so much of this day is about accomplishment and reward. You've certainly been steadfast when it comes to the pursuit of your dreams. While you weren't counting on the fulfillment of this dream to be your sole source of happiness, you may beg to differ by day's end.

Not only do you get what you want, but you'll see that because of the transit Mars conjunct Uranus, you are able to grant yourself so much pleasure and joy that you might even find you are giggling throughout most of the day. Monday brings you an unprecedented type of happiness, and you love it.

You are quite aware that nothing lasts forever, and so you throw yourself wholeheartedly into what takes place as it is precious and rare. If it feels good, then it must be good. You're not going to let anything get in the way between you and this newly found happiness of yours, and good for you, Virgo!

3. Aquarius

olga-z, Rocketstill, xxtina | Canva Pro

Being patient really worked out for you this time, Aquarius. You'll find that with the help of transit Mars conjunct Uranus on July 15, what you held out for is finally here, and it makes you glad to be alive. What you experience today is a state of pure elation. You love it, and you are so happy to be here and now simply.

You have always been quite imaginative. While you're somewhat content to let your imagination stay inside your mind, you aren't opposed to making a dream come true now and then. You'll see that making the effort to manifest that dream has really been worth your while.

This day brings you much happiness simply because you get to do something that you rarely do. While you are well aware that you may not have this chance again, that's OK. Everything about this particular day lets you feel satisfied with what goes on, whether it lasts or not. You are living in the moment, and that's what does the trick for you, Aquarius.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.