Sunday, July 14 asks the old question: What am I here for? If you've ever reached out to a spiritual reader or a psychic for a Tarot card reading or guidance, one of the most popular questions is, "What is my true purpose?" Astrology shows us that we will get a hint at that purpose on this day, and for three zodiac signs, it's best to stay open and listen.

There's a pervasive feeling among us to know that we are here for a reason. We don't readily accept the notion that life is simply for living, or that we wander aimlessly from experience to experience; we search for meaning and we put ourselves into situations where we think we uncover our purpose.

As it goes with the universe, if you seek, you find, so you had better be ready to accept what you find. On July 14, 2024, three zodiac signs will discover something about themselves that might lead to more knowledge of who we really are and why we are here. Our true purpose may be a lot simpler than we think; we merely have to play along to find out.

3 Zodiac Signs Discover Their True Purpose On July 14, 2024

1. Sagittarius

A.A., JaySi from Getty Images Pro | Canva Pro

On Sunday, July 14, 2024, you will take advantage of one particular astrological transit that happens to be occurring on this day. With the power of Moon Square Pluto in your hand, you will do a deep dive into your subconscious, and discover something you've always wanted to know: your true purpose.

You have suspected that life is a lot simpler than you've made it out to be, and as time goes on, you feel that the only reason you haven't come up with a specific purpose in name and title is because you've spent so much time trying to find it when you never really kicked back and let it come to you.

In other words, the minute you stop trying so hard to name and label yourself as something, you find out exactly what you're here for and what you're supposed to be doing with your life.

July 14 opens the doors to this knowledge and Moon Square Pluto shows you that it's a whole lot easier if you just stand back and let the universe lead the way.

2. Aquarius

A.A., JaySi from Getty Images Pro | Canva Pro

The only reason you haven't figured out your exact purpose here on Earth, so far, is because you keep on thinking you are made for something other than what you are really here for. During Moon Square Pluto on July 14, you'll see that it's OK to stop, look, and listen, and by doing so, the act of witnessing your life may lead to a revelation.

It is up to you to pay attention to the signs of the universe.

If you wish to seek out the truth of your life, then the first thing you're going to have to do is dissolve your ego, at least, for a short amount of time.

And how you do that is through mediation. And if mediation sounds like too much work for you, then silence will do the trick. Turn off the TV, shut down your computer, and don't participate in the noise of everyday life for a few hours. You will see that in the quiet of your mind, your true purpose comes into focus.

3. Pisces

A.A., JaySi from Getty Images Pro | Canva Pro

If you look around at the things in your life, you'll start putting together patterns. Some of these patterns lead to joy and some to despair. Where there is joy, there is a magnet that will lead you there again and again, but you mustn't fight it. Go with the joyful aspects of your life and know that this is where you will find your true purpose.

During this day's transit of Moon Square Pluto, it's all about accepting change and acting on it.

So, if you are curious about such things as "what is my purpose" then you must allow for the answer to come to you, authentically. This is achieved through inner work, which means you have to be open to doing this kind of spiritual labor.

However, your results will come to you very easily, if only you step out of the way and let them happen. If you want to know your true purpose, then allow your heart to tell you what you are here for. You have to trust that it's only in silence that you will receive this kind of answer, so trust in the universe and know that Moon Square Pluto is on your side, pushing for you all the way.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.