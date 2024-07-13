4 Zodiac Signs Receive A Special Gift From The Universe On July 14, 2024

July 14, 2024, will be an interesting day because of the influential lineup of transits that are in store ahead of it. The astrological readout for the day tells us that we have a Scorpio Moon squaring both Venus and Pluto, which sets up a very intriguing scenario for four zodiac signs.

This may very well be the day when, because the "stars" are lined up just right, we are open to receiving something equally as "just right" from the universe. We might even say that Sunday brings us a special gift, something only "we" can appreciate for its significance in our lives. If we are one of the four zodiac signs in the reception area, we must open our hearts and minds.

What is coming our way is a special, precious, and meaningful gift for these four zodiac signs on July 14, 2024.

1. Taurus

It's a strong day for you, Taurus, as you feel very directed toward health and well-being. You want to stay open to the voice of the universe, so you may find yourself practicing meditation just to make sure you are "silent" enough to pick up on the messages you believe are meant to come your way.

Because of the Pluto-Venus influence, you see change as a natural step in your spiritual progress. With love for yourself as the key to it all, you know that the universe will support your choice to remain healthy and strive for a more well-balanced lifestyle. You are open to signs and messages and receive them easily.

Your special gift is the self-secure feeling of being true to yourself no matter what. You will deal with whatever comes your way, and what makes this so special is that you are happy to accept your fate. This is indeed a gift, as many of us fight our lives all the way. But not you. You are a stand-alone warrior, and you will always fight the good fight for truth, health, and mental well-being.

2. Cancer

While we have lunar transits every day of our lives, there is something about having a Pluto-Venus phase that wakes you up and has you listening closely to what your higher self is trying to tell you. You feel as though you've been gifted a sixth sense as if you can pick up on the universe's messages — and you can, Cancer.

This entire day's "gift" is all about knowing you can do about anything. If you've been holding back due to self-doubt or regret, you can rest assured that your time in that prison is now over; you can experience life in ways you never imagined possible.

During this Pluto-Venus influence, the cosmos delivers to you the idea that you are worthy and impressive. You are a leader, and you don't even know it. You are no longer a follower or an observer. This day marks your entry into participation and experience. This is your special gift from the universe.

3. Scorpio

What you'll come to know as your special gift on July 14, 2024, lies in the idea that you knew change was coming, but you didn't expect it to start right now. And that's what you get on this day, Scorpio: a new beginning, and it feels very, very promising.

On this day, you will see that you are invited everywhere. It's as if things can't take place without you. You will see this as part of the new rapid momentum of your life and an important part of the movement in other people's lives.

It seems that you are quite essential and that your particular way of thinking is just what others need right now, and that works for you, as the Pluto-Venus transit allows you to accept being "needed." You are happy that others love you this much, and you want to be open to their love and be able to help them, too.

4. Capricorn

What you receive on this day is not what you'd expect because it is such a simple gift and yet one that is so worthy. Pluto and Venus enter your cosmic universe, and you can see things differently. Due to this presence in the sky, you will find that you are content.

The idea of being content is rarely what people think of when we believe the universe has something in mind for us, and yet, this is exactly what you need and what you'll be receiving. Contentment. The ability to see peace in all situations and ride through your life, unscathed and undistracted.

While this may sound boring to others, you feel as though you could use that kind of "less than dramatic" change in your life. Because you have put that signal out to the universe, it has picked up on this beacon and is here to grant you this kind of serenity.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.