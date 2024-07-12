The Universe Has An Important Message For 4 Zodiac Signs On July 13, 2024

It's fairly easy for important messages to get through to us on July 13, 2024, as we've got a Mercury-aligned Half Moon. Basically, for four zodiac signs, that means the flow of information happens easily and naturally. What may come to us in the form of an actual message or words spoken by an actual person are really messages sent to us from the universe taking the form of a person.

That's the most direct way for the universe to work sometimes. What four zodiac signs will come to know on Saturday, July 13, is that we need to pay attention to the words spoken by others, especially if there's something said that rings true. We listen closely, even to conversations that seem trivial, as there is great value to the words we hear.

The universe has a message that is both personal and important for these four zodiac signs on July 13, 2024

1. Taurus

Pay attention to your environment on July 13, Taurus, as the universe wants you to know something important. The only way it can translate this message to you is by keeping you alert to your surroundings. It will be during the transit of a Mercury-aligned Half Moon that you hear something that will be life-changing.

While you may have been going through a period of confusion when it comes to love, you can rest easy that the clarity you've sought is now being made available to you. You will find out that you can trust your initial feelings and follow your heart. What's going on is that you doubted yourself, and now, you have to trust yourself enough to make the important decisions in your life.

While this seems vague, it applies well to what you have been experiencing when it comes to the person you are involved with. You may be wondering if they are right for you or not. During the Mercury-aligned Half Moon, you will no longer be on the fence with this decision, and you will act accordingly.

2. Gemini

Saturday brings you information you can use. While you might not have been expecting the message to be so clear, that's pretty typical of a Mercury transit, especially when a Gemini is involved. You've been in need of a plan for a while, but you weren't sure where to turn. The universe will 'shove' you in the right direction, and this might even be a literal 'shove.'

That's why you need to be outside and alert at this time. The important message here requires you to pay attention to what's going on around you. Someone will say something that has nothing to do with you. Yet you'll read their words as specific and meaningful.

This is how the universe gets its messages across to us in the form of other people's language. Listen closely and pick up on the signs that will take you from your confused state of mind to the clearheaded vision of what you should really be doing with your life. This is all good, Gemini, so go with it.

3. Scorpio

This day brings you the kind of message that you really didn't see coming. Yet, because it is so important and could potentially change your life for the better, there's a good reason for you to stay alert and pay attention to what goes on around you on July 13, Scorpio.

You've got the communication transit of a Mercury-aligned Half Moon, and this means that something is about to change in your life. What that is, only you know, but what 'we' know is that it's time to get a move on. You can only stay on 'that side' for so long, and it will be on July 13, 2024, that you get your message to 'move it.'

By moving it, you will create momentum, which will cause positive energy. The universe speaks to you through other people in your life, and it could be one little word that strikes you a certain way. Pay attention to that one little word; act on it. Take it to heart. Let it reverberate within you.

4. Sagittarius

Something amazing is about to take place in your life, Sagittarius. So much of it happens on July 13 due to the Mercury-aligned Half Moon and its power to shift your perspective on something that means the world to you. What you need to do at this time is to stay open and receive the messages the universe has for you.

What you've come to learn is that, by shifting your perspective, you are able to perceive your life as a wondrous experience. What is no longer with you is now appreciated for its short existence in your life. Old relationships are not scowled upon, and new relationships are possible. The universe is trying to let you know that everything has a purpose, and all of it is for you to enjoy your life.

You may believe that life is hard, and it is. It's up to you to make your life meaningful and beautiful. This message comes to you in a subtle form, so you need to be clearheaded and aware enough to receive it. You may overhear a friend casually saying something that may turn out to be the most important message you'll hear this year. Listen!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.