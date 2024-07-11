3 Zodiac Signs Whose Dreams Come True On July 12, 2024, During Moon Trine Jupiter

July 12, 2024, lets us know right from the start that it will be a great day for dreams to come true and good luck to occur. Our personal astrological charts tell a good tale of dreams that took root a long time ago and are now ready to sprout. Three zodiac signs can look forward to the idea that what we've had in the back of our minds is now ready to take shape in the 'real world.'

If there's a dream-maker involved, it's the transit Moon trine Jupiter, which takes a good thought and makes it into an even better reality. We are fully using our powers to manifest now, and for three zodiac signs, we're at the top of our game on July 12, 2024.

Advertisement

Friday will bring surprises and perhaps even a rush of power as we learn that our dreams weren't so farfetched after all. We will see these things come true and be glad that we stuck with them to be around when they did. This is a day for rejoicing over a satisfying conclusion.

Dreams come true for three zodiac signs on July 12, 2024, thanks to Moon trine Jupiter.

1. Cancer

Twemoji | Canva Pro

Advertisement

Dreams come true for you, Cancer, on Friday, July 12, and because you have a pretty good idea of what you want to come true, it is all the easier for the Moon to trine Jupiter to do its job. You've put in the hours and been ready for the results for a while now. It seems as though you're in luck.

When dreams come true for you, you aren't that surprised, as you are someone who really puts their mind to creating reality out of hope. You like to know what comes next as you have a thing for feeling secure. While you're not a control freak, you love knowing what's next.

July 12 brings you the secure feeling of knowing that something you've worked hard to bring to fruition is just about to 'pop,' so to speak. Your dreams are now becoming a reality, working out according to plan and just how you wanted them to be. You don't need to control this one, Cancer; it's already working out just fine.

Advertisement

2. Leo

Twemoji | Canva Pro

During Moon trine Jupiter on July 12, you will see how one thing leads to another and how the one original thought of yours is now well on its way to becoming a reality for you, Leo. This means that your dreams are about to come true, and because Jupiter's energy field lets you feel good about it all, you know you're heading in the right direction.

You have always had very positive intentions towards life and love. Even when things get you down, you find new and innovative ways to get back on track. You rarely give in to depression or the shadows that beckon, and once Moon trine Jupiter gets a hold of you, you'll realize that your way of doing things really is the best way for you.

Advertisement

Keeping a great attitude has gotten you here. Since you are on the verge of manifesting some great dreams, you'll feel a bit giddy on Friday, knowing that everything you've had in mind for so long is about to come true for you, magnificently and beneficially.

3. Libra

Twemoji | Canva Pro

Advertisement

It's quite easy for you to accept that your dreams are about to come true. That's basically because you're a very optimistic person. That optimism shines best during a transit such as the Moon trine Jupiter, which plays up the positive and deters the negative. You feel good about the day itself and want to enjoy what you have right here and now.

What you aren't aware of is that this is the day you get to see some serious manifestation take place as one of your very specific dreams is about to become reality on this very day. Friday, July 12, is no ordinary day for you, Libra. This is D-Day, as in Dreams Day, and yours are about to come true.

So, it's time to get happy, or in your case ... happier, as you're already there in terms of excitement and joyous behavior. You feel good around this time and know that there's only more to come. What could be better? You are having the time of your life, na, you know it. Nice going, Libra. Enjoy the day.

Advertisement

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.