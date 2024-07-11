3 Zodiac Signs Overcome Self-Doubt & Find True Happiness On July 12, 2024

On July 12, 2024, we will get to confront something within ourselves that has seriously taken more than it needs to. We will find a way to rid ourselves of it once and for all. We are, of course, referring to self-doubt, and as astrology tells us, such a thing can happen during this day's transit of Venus opposite Pluto.

Pluto suggests the concept of transformation, and being that it is in opposition to Venus at this time, the entire picture shows us that we are the ones in the way of our transformation. We deny ourselves something beautiful, and we do it because we don't trust ourselves enough to 'go for it.' We hold ourselves back through doubt and lack of self-love.

Venus opposite Pluto puts three zodiac signs in such a position that it's impossible to look away from, meaning that this Friday, we will see that the only thing that stands in our way is our self-doubt. If we wish to have any part of true happiness, then we had better get on it. Change beckons, and we run towards it.

These three zodiac signs will find the key to inner happiness as they learn to overcome self-doubt on July 12, 2024.

1. Aries

Sabelskaya, Backgroundstore | Canva Pro

No more holding back, Aries. It's time to pick yourself up and start believing in all the good you know you hold within. You are such an amazing person. You're a superstar, and you've heard that people admire you all of your life and trust that if anyone could do it — it's you, Aries. On July 12, you will decide that it's time to live up to these expectations ... not for them, but for you.

You've always known that you are powerful, but life happens, and before you know it, you're down in the dumps, buying into the idea that you're less than what you should be or that you really aren't all that good. No way, baby. During the transit of Venus opposite Pluto, you will crack that illusion right open, and once again, you'll reclaim your throne.

Hey, it happens. It really does. We all go through dark phases where we don't believe in ourselves or where our self-love goes out the window. Fortunately, we have great days like this one, where the ruling transits help us out and get us back on our feet. Thankfully, Venus opposite Pluto is totally on your side, Aries. Now get on up.

2. Sagittarius

Sabelskaya, Backgroundstore | Canva Pro

July 12 brings you Venus opposite Pluto, which is the transit that helps you remember who you are, Sagittarius. You've lost yourself in confusion, and while you acknowledge that you are great, you aren't always coming from a place of that kind of confidence. You know what you can do, but sometimes you don't feel as though you are enough.

All that ends this Friday, as you can see yourself in a new and transformative light that shines down on you and helps you walk away from self-doubt. To overcome such odds takes courage, and you have that, Sagittarius. Now, to stick with this new confidence, remain true to yourself, and forge on. That's the trick.

That is also what you will be doing, as you aren't someone who backs down. You may be coming from a rough experience, but you've now tasted the success of living in the moment and knowing your greatness. You, being a true warrior, will not back down again. This is the road to victory, and you are on it. Let the flags of self-love wave high.

3. Aquarius

Sabelskaya, Backgroundstore | Canva Pro

A big lesson is coming your way, Aquarius, so pay attention. Friday brings you the Venus opposite Pluto transit. What this means for you is that you have absolutely got to turn away from opposing opinions. You are suggestible and naive sometimes, which goes against your higher learning. You see the truth, and you let others ruin it for you.

That's why this day is so important for you to pay attention to; this is when you get it. You needn't dull your shine for the sake of others simply because they don't understand you or your dream. You don't have to buy into their doubt of you and make it your own. You must rise above this and let go of self-doubt, as it isn't your original state of being.

When you remember who you really are, all the obstacles and annoyances will dissolve into nothingness. Hey, you can't please all the people all the time, so why bother even trying? That's the ticket for you to regain your confidence and get rid of the inauthentic self-doubt that lingers in your heart. Get yourself back again, Aquarius. Be your real-deal self and be happy!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.