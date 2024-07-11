4 Zodiac Signs Will Receive Signs From The Universe On July 12, 2024

It's Friday, July 12, and while some of us may feel weary and ready for a nice weekend, we are still open, alive and receptive to whatever comes our way. Astrology shows us that today, the universe is particularly energetic and that signs and signals are heading our way. With our Moon in a trine position with both Jupiter and Pluto, we will see how four zodiac signs pick up on those signs.

We can't gauge whether these signs are warnings or green lights for the 'go ahead.' What we will notice, however, is that we need to hear, see, or experience whatever the universe wants us to notice. What we pick up on during July 12 is important and potent, and if we're smart — as we are — then we could potentially alter our journey in a very positive and healthy way.

These four zodiac signs need to pay special attention to the signs they receive from the universe on July 12, 2024.

1. Gemini

You've been waiting for a sign from the universe to tell you whether or not you should make a certain move. During this day's transit of Venus opposite Pluto, you will clearly understand that you need to back off and 'not' do what you were thinking about. Perhaps it's just about the timing, and it doesn't necessarily mean 'hold off forever,' but holding back NOW is definitely part of the plan.

However, if this sign from the universe strikes you, you'll know it as a real sign, meaning real truth, and you will take heed. You asked for it, Gemini, and so you will take responsibility for the results. You wanted the truth, and now you know it, so the rest is up to you.

The universe is telling you to take more time with this one, whatever it is. This sounds good to you, and during Venus opposite Pluto on July 12, it will also make sense to you. While you don't have your ultimate answer, you get the point that it's not happening on Friday, so it's OK to pull back and wait some more.

2. Scorpio

If you've been wondering whether or not the universe is listening to you, you can rest easy that on Friday, July 12; you'll get a sign that tells you that not only are you being 'heard,' but that you are about to find the answer to a question that's been on your mind for ages.

This day offers Moon trine Jupiter, a transit known for restorative qualities. In your case, Scorpio, this means that the healing you sought is now about to begin in earnest. There's something you will read today that will shift your perspective, and voila! There's your sign.

Sometimes, that's all it takes, a mere tilt of a vantage point, and for you, it's the very thing that takes you from a confused state to one of clarity and vision. You can now proceed without complication, and you feel good about what the universe has just shown you. All of this is positive.

3. Capricorn

If you ask for a sign, you get a sign, Capricorn, and on July 12, you'll see that with the help of Moon trine Pluto, you will find that it's time for you to make a big change. You weren't sure if you were on the right track, but you've been feeling like something hasn't been right. On Friday, you will get a sign that it's OK to move ahead and change things up.

This could very well have something to do with your relationship, and while that might feel dangerous and scary, you've got this very positive transit, Moon trine Pluto, to guide you through the motions. What might be needed here is a simple conversation between you and your loved one. No more, no less.

You want things to work out, and you've been looking for a sign that will give you hope. On July 12, hope is what you'll get, but not just that. Your partners will meet your interest and curiosity as they, too, have been hoping for the same positive outcome as you. This is a good day, Capricorn, and the universe seconds that emotion.

4. Aquarius

You are always looking for signs from the universe to affirm what you already know is true, and the interesting thing about you, Aquarius, is that you always find them. You have a fantastically imaginative mind, and because you don't want to doubt yourself, you ask for signs to clear things up just in case you're off base about something.

The universe responds to your desire to know. On July 12, during the Moon trine Pluto transit, you'll see that if you adjust your viewpoint, you can indeed have what you've been dreaming about. You DO have to do some adjusting, and that might be the hardest part for you, Aquarius.

In other words, Moon trine Pluto shows you that you can have what you want but that there might be some mental-emotional compromising that you have to do to really attract it into your life. It's all positive because, after all, that is why you asked for a sign. If you got one, you fully intended to honor it; you get the sign you needed and honor it, as promised.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.