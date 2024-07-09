3 Zodiac Signs Attract New Opportunities On July 10, 2024

Wednesday, July 10, 2024, opens up the doors to new experiences as three zodiac signs recognize a solid opportunity when we see one. Our daily horoscope shows us that during the transit of Moon square Jupiter, it's hard to miss the chances that offer themselves up to us. We will definitely be observing and acting on those opportunities.

It's hump day, and what better time for an opportunity to present itself? Three zodiac signs will not only see a rare find when it's right in front of our faces, but we will jump at the chance to claim it and make it our own. Because of the square aspect involved in this transit, it won't be easy. That doesn't mean it won't be doable ... it will be.

Advertisement

So, while we're attracting new opportunities for ourselves, we are also learning the power of discretion. This Wednesday shows us that if something comes too easily, we must question it. Is this a good opportunity that we've attracted, or is it just an easy one? Therein lies the rub, my friends, but Jupiter never disappoints, so expect an interesting day filled with interesting choices.

Advertisement

Whenever possible, these three zodiac signs attract new opportunities into their lives on July 10, 2024.

1. Aries

tatiletters, wee19374286344 | Canva Pro

Wednesday will bring you, Aries, is a way of seeing all the opportunities you've attracted to yourself as worthy or unworthy. To attract opportunities doesn't automatically mean that each and every opportunity is a good one. On July 10, you'll get to work with the energy of Moon square Jupiter, which will help you discern right from wrong.

Advertisement

Yes, you are incredibly good at attracting fantastic opportunities, but your talent has to be balanced by the idea that if many chances come your way, there has to be a time when you back up and weigh each one for its true value. July 10 offers you this chance. So, the opportunities you attract also look like opportunities to practice discretion.

You can feel happy that you have this power available to you and that you will make the right decisions when the right decision is needed. This day, however, is mainly about knowing what is right for you. With so much offered to you, you could easily make a mistake. That is why Moon square Jupiter steers you in the right direction.

2. Libra

tatiletters, wee19374286344 | Canva Pro

Advertisement

You've worked hard to create a better life for yourself, Libra, and you very much want this streak of good luck to continue. You've noticed that if you put your mind to it, you can basically create something from nothing as if you are privy to some kind of natural magic. This magic is, of course, the universal Law of Attraction, and you always put it to good use.

However, because you've come to know that you truly have the power to manifest your intentions, you'll see that during Moon square Jupiter on July 10, the opportunities you attract are both bountiful and questionable. Yes, you can attract whatever you put your mind to, but are all these results as stellar as you imagined them to be?

This is where Moon square Jupiter has you investigating the opportunities to discern whether or not they are right for you. This is an important day for you, Libra, and you'll see that this Wednesday offers the chance to make the right decision on something big in your life right now.

Advertisement

3. Aquarius

tatiletters, wee19374286344 | Canva Pro

Now that you can attract such interesting prospects into your life, you'll have to decide whether or not any of these great new opportunities are worth it. It's nice to know that you've got that kind of power and that you are very much able to attract greatness and opportunity. Here's a day that lets you stand back and ask yourself, what stays and what goes?

This is a very important time for you, Aquarius, as what you decide to do on July 10 can greatly impact how you make your way through the rest of the year. You know you're smart, but are you wise, and do you have foresight? Quite possibly. It all depends on what you call a 'great opportunity.'

Advertisement

Attracting the opportunities is only half the battle. While it's not really a 'battle' per se, there are sides you can take. One side is YOU, and the other side is 'the opportunity.' It's one thing to attract what you want and another to determine if it is as good as it seems. All that glitters is not gold, as they say. During Moon square Jupiter, you'll assemble the hints and clues.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.