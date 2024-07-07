Loneliness Ends For 3 Zodiac Signs On July 8, During Venus Sextile Uranus

For three lucky zodiac signs who’ve done the work, loneliness ends on Monday, July 8 as Venus in Cancer aligns with Uranus in Taurus.

Venus in Cancer is all about love, commitment, and establishing a life together, while Uranus brings unexpected developments and sudden changes. You will experience a dramatic turnaround in your relationship that isn’t just about no longer being alone, but truly being with the one meant for you.

But to receive the blessings of love from Venus, you must be flexible with what arises. You must have space to receive what it is you want.

Feelings of loneliness will start to end for 3 zodiac signs on July 8, 2024.

1. Pisces

You may want to make sure that you’re clear about what you want and try to quell any fears before the energy of Venus in Cancer and Uranus in Taurus bring sweeping changes to your romantic life. You’ve been working hard to not only heal past heartbreak but also take a more serious approach to love.

Venus in Cancer and Uranus in Taurus will align on Monday, July 8, prompting powerful conversations of change in your romantic life. This may come across as an offer, especially one for a more committed relationship, or even just a declaration of feelings or intent. But you have to prepare yourself because as much as you’ve had an extended period of aloneness in your life, all that is about to change.

Through boundaries and learning your worth, you’ve changed your vibration which can attract the kind of partner you have always dreamed of. Even if it feels like you’re getting everything you’ve ever wanted, it’s still normal to feel a bit afraid of situations changing. Just try to remember this is what you deserve so that you can meet each moment with transparency and courage.

You may feel so comfortable being single that you wonder if you’ll remember how to be in a relationship. But you are a natural lover, Pisces — you just need to let yourself take it one step at a time so that you can see it’s easy to be in a connection if it’s the one meant for you.

2. Capricorn

You have a connection in your life, Capricorn, that truly does mean the world to you. It arrives long after you’ve given up hope of finding that person meant for you and even love. With as much heartbreak as you’ve been through, it’s natural to feel like maybe you are better off alone, or even keeping those walls up in a current connection.

But the really incredible aspect of love is that even when you give up on it, it never gives up on you. Let your heart soften, and those walls come down because your intuition isn’t steering you wrong here, and this person really is in it for all the right reasons.

As Venus in Cancer aligns with Uranus in Taurus on Monday, July 8, profound changes in your love life will bring about greater commitment, even possibly including marriage. If you are in a current connection but have felt disconnected or off recently, this will allow you to mend those challenges and start enjoying more loving moments together.

Marriage or commitment is strongly encouraged under the energy of Venus and Uranus so even if you’re single, that surprising encounter may end up being the real deal. Just make sure that you aren’t protecting yourself from what you most want, because this is a pivotal turning point in your romantic life and the end to worrying about if you’ll end up alone forever.

3. Scorpio

New love is on the horizon, Scorpio, and it will be even more than what you have been dreaming of. There has been a lot to learn and unpack from your romantic history as you’ve come to realize that you haven’t always been making choices that are aligned with what you want.

While this has included acceptance and digging into your childhood wounds, it has let you forgive yourself for all the times you accepted less than you deserved. It’s okay if what you once thought was love really wasn’t — but you are no longer that person, so it’s time to let yourself embrace the possibilities for new love on the horizon.

Venus in Cancer will align with Uranus in Taurus on Monday, July 8, bringing surprising new romantic opportunities into your life. While there is a strong possibility you may meet someone while traveling, this could also represent you simply opening yourself up and believing in love again.

You are the zodiac sign of the alchemist, which means you are constantly transforming into a better version of yourself. But you also have to trust that you’ve made it through the worst of it so you can start believing in better times.

There will be an encounter, offer, or conversation that changes everything, Scorpio — but you have to hold space for hope in your heart. Let go of the pessimistic view of love and potential partners and instead choose to see and believe the best because your romantic fate is riding on it. And if you actually want someone to be there for you, so you don’t feel alone any longer, well, then, you also have to let that special person show up for you.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.