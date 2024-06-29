3 Zodiac Signs May Experience Relationship Challenges This Week From July 1 - 7, 2024

The week of July 1 through 7, 2024 provides some challenges for certain zodiac sign relationships, not just in terms of power struggles but also in the triggering of deep wounds and healing. Many times, it can be the wounding or past heartbreak that has you digging in your heels, resulting in a power struggle. The most important aspect is remembering that you can’t punish your current partners for the transgressions of your exes. While similar patterns can be repeated, you have to decide if you want to keep struggling to receive the love you’ve always deserved or instead allow yourself to move in a new and healthier direction.

Try to get to the heart of what matters most to you and be open to seeing how your wounding may be affecting your perception of the situation. There is no harm in realizing your part or deciding to take accountability. By embracing opportunities for growth and being willing to take a chance to approach love in a new way, you will be able to know if this current connection is a true blessing — or merely a lesson.

3 Zodiac Signs Who May Experience Relationship Challenges, July 1 - 7, 2024

1. Aries

Asad Photo Maldives from Pexels | Canva Pro

You have to understand that the discomfort you are feeling isn’t because you’re on the wrong path but because you need to grow. It is never easy to fully leave the past behind or open to trusting a new love again, but you need to be willing to go into that comfort zone and take a chance. The power struggle you will be moving through in the week of July 1, dear Aries, isn’t with your partner but with yourself as you fight through past actions and learn to trust yourself again.

On Monday, July 1, the North Node in Aries will square off with the Sun in Cancer, giving you an opportunity to become really comfortable being uncomfortable. There are changes in store and opportunities within your most private personal life. These changes are about you being able to feel safe again in a connection, to feel loved, and genuinely valued — but it seems you’re battling some inner demons at the moment that are making you hesitate.

While your partner would understand, the issue is you’re not talking about what you’re going through, so what you're coming across is inconsistent — even though that usually isn’t a trait that you possess. You need to not only recognize the effect your actions have had on your partner but also be willing to choose a different path. See the potential for growth and challenge your old beliefs about love so that you don’t mess up what you have always wanted because you were afraid.

2. Aquarius

Asad Photo Maldives from Pexels | Canva Pro

There can often be a difference between what you think and what you say, especially to your romantic partner, Aquarius. This can show up most often when you are already planning your exit strategy from a particular relationship. At the same time, your partner is busy preparing a holiday retreat for both of you. You can have fully made up your mind about a connection but not give your partner any warning signs that you’ve arrived at such a critical point — and while you aren’t responsible for whether they choose to grow or not, you do need to ensure you are being as transparent as possible.

Mercury in Leo will oppose Pluto in Aquarius on Wednesday, July 3, creating an opportunity for you to start opening up more to your partner — and releasing the power you have gained by keeping your feelings to yourself. This is not a situation where you win if you don’t have your heart broken because you’ve already decided to leave. Instead, regardless of the outcome of the relationship, you need to let your partner know how serious this issue is. Maybe it can’t be fixed or healed, but you are gaining nothing by withholding how you feel or how emotionally checked out you already are.

Try not to let hurt govern your choices. Let yourself be fully transparent about the nature of events in your connection. Even if you don’t want to take on the role of teaching your partner how to fix it, they still deserve to know how you’re feeling. Understand that nothing will actually improve until you open up; otherwise, you will find yourself continuing to pretend that everything is simply okay.

3. Sagittarius

Asad Photo Maldives from Pexels | Canva Pro

While there could be opportunities for healing in your romantic relationship in the week of July 1, this is also a phase when you might want to be by yourself simply. It seems, despite your intentions, matters of the heart haven’t panned out as you would have hoped, and because of that, you’re not really sure what to do. There are no instant answers in life or love, but continuing the same battle with your partner or cycle isn’t going to help either. Give yourself enough time that it feels like an internal reset so you can also be sure that you haven’t been projecting your wounds into your relationship.

Asteroid Chiron in Aries will square off with Venus in Cancer on Friday, July 5, bringing about an intense moment of having to face what you haven’t yet healed. No matter what your romantic past has been, it’s normal to get wounded based on what has previously happened. Maybe you are scared of commitment because someone you really loved ended the relationship unexpectedly, or you are afraid of choosing the wrong person. After all, you don’t trust yourself. Whatever your specific baggage you’ve been carrying is about to be unpacked, it would be of benefit to ensure that your partner isn’t paying for your past.

Chiron and Venus specifically represent those emotional wounds from your romantic history, which could be past connections or your current relationship if you’ve been together for a significant period of time. Give yourself time to go into it, but also recognize that the only way to achieve a better love is by first becoming better yourself.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.