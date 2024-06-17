Love Horoscopes For Each Zodiac Sign On June 18 When Mercury & Venus Unite In Cancer

Mercury and Venus have been heating matters of love up since they first connected on June 16 in Gemini. At that time though, it was in the last degree of Gemini, asking us to reflect on what needs to end or reach a finishing point. But now, as the planet of love and Mercury join together in loving Cancer, love horoscopes for June 18, 2024 reveal that it’s all about new beginnings.

When Mercury and Venus unite, it signifies a valuable time to speak from your heart, to give or receive new offers, and to allow yourself to lay it all on the line for love. While love is more than just a feeling, in this case, it’s the conversations you have that will lay the foundation for your romantic life to continue to blossom.

How Mercury and Venus conjunct in Cancer influences June 18, 2024 love horoscopes for each zodiac sign

Aries

You are being offered a brand-new beginning in your personal life. Take this as a chance to focus on creating a home for love or with your partner. Tend to the small details, focus on comfort and be open to receive the love you need. Let yourself become softer with this energy — stay in, practice vulnerability and remember that when you’re with the right person, there is no reason to keep your guard up.

Taurus

If you want something, dear Taurus, you’re going to have to be the one to say it. As much as you might feel hesitant right now to express how you’re feeling to someone special in your life, you are being guided to do just that. Let go of the outcome or fears that threaten to stop you from following your heart. Instead, simply just say how you feel and what you hope the future will bring — because in this case, your special person feels the same way about you.

Gemini

It might be wise to reflect on your priorities so that you can feel confident you are investing your energy into what is most important to you. Don’t be afraid to sound a bit sentimental, Gemini, even if that’s not your normal forte. You don’t have to say yes or do everything that crosses your path. Instead it’s about knowing that, in this moment, love is all that matters. Spend time reconnecting with your partner and make sure they know how important they are to you.

Cancer

When you can fully love yourself for who you are, you finally allow others to do the same. This doesn’t mean that you aren’t worthy of what you desire before you can do this, but only that to fully receive the love you desire you need to love yourself in those ways first. Focus on dating yourself right now and then don’t be afraid to be the one who makes the first move. After all, when you know what you deserve, there shouldn’t be anything that’s allowed to get in the way.

Leo

Take a breath, Leo, and breathe into the space of your dreams. Spend time meditating and reconnecting with your intuition and higher self. Return to the visions you’ve had for your life while also reflecting on those times when you let yourself accept less. The more you can tune back into your intuition and trust what you find there as truth, the more easily you can attract your soulmate into your life. But to get that soul-deep love, you first need to make sure you’re listening to your own.

Virgo

Your friends and those you surround yourself with are essential for you to feel as if you are living your most abundant life. But when it comes to love, you also need to learn the balance between keeping things to yourself versus listening to valid advice when it matters. Be mindful of what you share with others, especially as you might be prompted to make a decision or see the truth sooner than you'd like. While love should be fun, you also want to make sure you’re not opening yourself up to gossip.

Libra

Honor your growth and your need to feel seen and valued for who you are. Your relationship should add value to your life, and if it’s not, then it may be time to review your connection. When you can simply trust that only you know what you need, then you can also be more autonomous in your decisions. You also may want to be on the lookout for new love in the workplace or even through career connections because you might find more than just new opportunities for success, but for love as well.

Scorpio

Let yourself believe that what is to come is guaranteed to be far better than anything you’ve already been through, dear Scorpio. You are on the brink of newness, and this wave that you’re riding has the ability to transform your life in incredible ways. But you must be ready, which means knowing when to say yes to an offer — even if it might seem too good to be true. When you know you are worth the best, it also makes it easier to receive the best as well.

Sagittarius

Redefine what you thought was true about love. Let yourself evolve into the person you’ve always wanted to become and reimagine your relationship dynamics, truly feeling in your heart that if two people are meant to be together, there isn’t anything that can keep them apart. Don’t just continue on simply because of what it seems like it will take to change or heal things. Instead, embrace your heart and realize that you can do anything — you just first need to start listening to your inner truth.

Capricorn

Let everything you do come from love. Protect your relationship and the container that you and your partner have built. If single, honor your desire for true romantic partnership and start putting yourself out there. You are being given an opportunity to have a new beginning in your romantic life, one that has you expressing your heart more than ever before. You just need to let yourself shift gears, gather a bit of courage and remember that love is a form of abundance as well.

Aquarius

Taking time away from work or your daily responsibilities might not always come easy, but it is an important part of finding balance within yourself and your relationship. Become stricter about what you will allow to interfere with time with your partner or family. Prioritize joy, peace, relaxation and simply making the most of every moment. Even if it’s hard to slow down, you’ll be amazed at what you discover once you do.

Pisces

Marriage and commitment might be on your mind, dear Pisces. As much as there is a connection in your life that has been orchestrated by the divine, you have yet to allow yourself to fully go all-in. Maybe this is you practicing your healing or maturity, waiting until you both are fully ready. But even in this in-between space, you can feel confident that you really have found what you’ve always been looking for. And even if you need to be patient right now, you can also trust that this love is one that will only continue to grow.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.