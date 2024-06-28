Life Drastically Improves For 3 Zodiac Signs Starting On June 29, 2024

This Saturday, June 29, 2024, we are working with the astrological influence of Moon square Venus. What this transit can do for three zodiac signs is that it can drastically alter things to the point where we suddenly feel good about 'everything.' We may be teetering on the edge of a bad decision. Yet, Moon square Venus is there to show us what is right and what is wrong.

Squared transits work through duality. We see the negative before we see the positive, and it happens this way so that we can compare. If we know that our lives can only go downhill if we act a certain way, then the only logical next move is NOT to act that way. One little 'right' move and we put ourselves back on track, and that track can lead to great happiness.

Truly, who doesn't want to drastically improve their life, especially if there's presently any doubt or confusion? So much of what makes up the 'drastic improvement' part is in the ridding ourselves of the confusion. Hey, Moon Square Venus. This transit lives for this kind of outcome this Saturday.

Three zodiac signs see their lives drastically improve starting on June 29, 2024:

1. Aries

It's a simple thing, really, and you'll come to know that simplicity is so much the key to your drastic improvement on June 29. Your life has been anything but simple. Yet, it really does seem as though the tides have turned for you and that you're on the up and up when it comes to simplifying the things of your world.

Finally, you're at a place in your life where you can relax ... a little, at least. During the transit of Moon Square Venus, you'll find that there's more to life than stressing out and overly worrying about every little aspect. You'll feel the Venus effect now, and it will soothe you. What's happening is that the universe is telling you to slow down, take a breath, and know that all is being taken care of.

You're a natural caregiver, so when you don't have anyone to care for, you panic; don't worry, Aries. This Saturday is for taking care of yourself, and believe it or not, during Moon square Venus, there's not much effort you'll need to do the job right. Have an easygoing day, and don't sweat the small stuff. Really.

2. Aquarius

Your life is about to improve drastically because you are about to change something in your life that you might not have admitted to needing change. During the transit of Moon square Venus on June 29, you're going to see that there's something about the way you go about relating to your romantic partner that seems 'off.' Only you know what's been wrong, but on Saturday, you set out to make it right.

And your efforts pay off. This Venus transit has you trying to make sense of something related to your love life. At first, you weren't ready to look at 'your part' of what might be going wrong, but Moon square Venus has you staring yourself down in the mirror, and what you see is revelatory.

Once you see it, you can't unsee it. This refers to how you do something that could potentially be destructive rather than constructive. You want this relationship to work, and now that you can see things clearly, you'll feel that this new change can only result in radical improvement and happiness.

3. Pisces

If you're looking for drastic improvement, count yourself among the fortunate ones, Pisces, because on Saturday, you'll notice a pretty big change in how you react to certain conflicts in your life. What used to feel threatening and harsh now, due to your efforts, feels much easier to deal with. So much of this is made known because of the transit, Moon square Venus.

You may have been someone who overreacted in the past and then got stuck in that overheated state, which led you nowhere. Finally, the wisdom of experience is starting to kick in for you. You'll see that the lows aren't that low anymore. In fact, you feel pretty at ease with just about everything.

This 'walking state' of peace really suits you, but it is also different for you, as you haven't always been this at ease.' Moon square Venus helps you to see that you don't have to take things to heart all the time and that there are gray areas to consider. Where you once lived in all 'black and white' extremes, the gray areas are now very welcoming and satisfying.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.