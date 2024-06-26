The Universe Has A Special Message For 4 Zodiac Signs On June 27, 2024

There's something special going on, and the universe will send a message to four zodiac signs this Thursday, June 27, 2024. If we are open to what we hear, we may find that we can take this message and make our lives because of it. Astrology hands us the Moon trine Mercury, and with this transit, we can take it what we feel is coming to us via the universe itself.

Mercury is the messenger of the planets and astrological. When trine with the Moon, four zodiac signs register this time as 'awareness' or 'awakening.' What we may have been looking for now presents itself as an answer or the path that will take us to the answer we need. The advice of the day is to stay open, to expect miracles, and to intend well and with all of our best thoughts.

Here's more about the universe's special message for four zodiac signs: Gemini, Cancer, Scorpio and Pisces.

1. Gemini

During Moon trine Mercury, you will absolutely know that the universe is calling your name as the message you'll be receiving today goes particularly well with what you've had on your mind as of late, and that message is for you to ACT. That doesn't mean getting up on stage and reciting Shakespeare — although it could be if you're an actor — but it does mean nothing will get done unless you step up and make it so.

Your special message of the day is to be the change you want to see in the world or rather, in your life. You have wanted something for so long. While dreaming about it has satisfying moments, you're starting to feel like you are dreaming your life away. The universe is using the transit of Moon trine Mercury to get to you, Gemini, and it's telling you to MOVE IT.

So, if you've something on your mind, like relocation, changing jobs, or even having that heart-to-heart with your romantic partner, you either do it, or it doesn't get done ... ever. June 27 represents action in your life; you must go with it, as it's all for your own good. This is a primo opportunity to check in with self-confidence.

2. Cancer

Your special message of the day is 'Go with your gut,' Cancer. What's happening is that during Moon trine Mercury, you may be on the fence about making a certain move in your life. The universe has been following your progress on this, and the message of the day has something to do with the idea that you really need to make your move, and now.

Perhaps this little kick in the pants is exactly what's going to get you what you want. The universe is trying to let you know that dawdling around is only wasting time and that the time you waste is YOUR time, Cancer. It's precious, so seize the day and get to the job at hand. No more procrastination. Utilize Moon trine Mercury's energy.

What you may have had on your mind has also been in contention for too long, and you know you have to make your move. That's when Moon trine Mercury comes in to guide you and to tell you that you need to trust your instincts on this one. The key here is actually to DO IT. Make your move, and trust that it is the right one.

3. Scorpio

This Thursday shows you in no uncertain terms that the universe is telling you to 'stay positive' as you've been giving over to gloom far too much and that it is actually something you can control, Scorpio. The message is very clear during Moon trine Mercury. You need to pick yourself up and get back on track with your life.

It's OK to let yourself feel down every now and then. Truly, it can't be helped, as it's hard to be a human being. You, being a dark person as you are, may take 'darkness' to a whole new and unnecessary level sometimes. June 27, 2024, is here to remind you that this is YOUR life we're talking about and that you want to be happy; let go of the sadness.

Stay positive, Scorpio, and know that as soon as you change your attitude, your entire life will shift towards the positive. You deserve this, and you know it. All you have to do is accept that you, too, can be happy, healthy, and filled with hope. It's all OK; in fact, it's waiting for you, so...grab it!

4. Pisces

When your special message knocks on your door, you'll find that you are not only ready to hear the good news but that you are part of what created it. That's how the universe gets its message through to you. On June 27, you'll learn that you are the reason why good things happen to you, and this message comes in the form of self-confidence.

The universe is trying to reach you through the transit of Moon trine Mercury to tell you to keep it up and not look back. You're on a roll now, Pisces, and this isn't the time to back out. Trust in the universe on this one, and if there's a big decision to make, then go for it. Believe that you are making the right choice, and stand tall.

During Moon trine Mercury on June 27, you will see that once you start getting into the whole idea that you really are making the right choice, the momentum will gather, and you'll be propelled into more and more positive situations. One thing leads to another, and all it takes is for you to believe in yourself and stay true to that kind of thinking.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.