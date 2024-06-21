The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Find Their True Love On June 22, 2024

During the transit, Moon opposite Venus, on June 22, 2024, three zodiac signs will be able to see that falling in love and finding the 'right' person is easier than we thought. Our astrological weather forecast predicts 'friendliness' and 'welcoming situations' at this time, and what we might find is that, maybe, that's all we really need.

What we're going to see happen this Saturday is that we will find ourselves in the right place at the right time, and what's more, our attitudes will be in the right headspace as well. We aren't judging those around us or looking to see the negative side of anything. This is how the Moon opposite Venus does its work. It lets us see that if we can shift gears on 'how' we perceive others, we might actually see someone we can fall in love with.

Because our attitudes are so good and so open today, we become magnetic and attractive to the kind of vibe we want in a person. It allows us to fall in love with someone and find true love with this person. Three zodiac signs can push aside all prejudices and ideals at this point so that true love can flow.

Thanks to the Moon and Venus, three zodiac signs can find their true love on June 22, 2024:

1. Aries

R-Designs Criativos, Ni Luh Purnamawati, Artulina | Canva Pro

In the past, you've let your set of ideals rule the way you approach the idea of love and romance. You set up an ideal, which was your box; you weren't open to seeing anyone who didn't fit into your parameters. This has caused you to fail to certain degrees regarding love and relationships. You wanted that which was impossible, and you will find that this is no longer true.

Why? Because you have changed, Aries. You have seen that you've deprived yourself of true love simply because you got hung up on the idea of ideals and perfection. On Saturday, you will meet someone who will defy all of your ideals, and guess what? You'll fall in love with them; they will be your true love.

During the transit of the Moon opposite Venus, you can put aside your setlist of 'what must be' in a person and simply experience the person as they are. This is the best you can do for yourself. It shows you that you can be loved and adored in earnest by someone who really comes to you of their own volition. They break the mold, and you are happy to see that true love is definitely 'a thing.'

2. Leo

R-Designs Criativos, Ni Luh Purnamawati, Artulina | Canva Pro

You've always had it in mind to find your true love and live happily ever after. On some level, you really have believed in such a thing. Why not? Why not create a reality for yourself that is so high-level and divine? Still, life hasn't always come through for you in this way, which has given you pause for doubt.

That's why, during the Moon opposite Venus on Saturday, June 22, you will be pleasantly surprised because you are about to meet someone utterly new and entirely charming to you. What starts as a simple meeting of the minds rapidly turns into the two of you noticing how incredibly compatible you are, and this becomes true love.

So it happens, after all, Leo. This Saturday allows you to meet someone with whom you can spend the rest of your life if you choose to. It's hard to accept that sometimes our wishes do come true, as we hold them as wishes for so long that we are shocked when they manifest. Yet, here you are: Moon opposite Venus has brought you your true love. What will you do about it, Leo?

3. Aquarius

R-Designs Criativos, Ni Luh Purnamawati, Artulina | Canva Pro

Your true love is someone who has existed far away from you, as a soul mate or a twin flame. You've known of this person's existence for a long time, and you've also known that the timing just wasn't right until now. Moon opposite Venus, you that now is the time right, and you and this other person will be put in the same place at the same time without either of you trying.

This is no coincidence, Aquarius. This is the universe doing its work to show you that 'it's time.' During the transit of the Moon opposite Venus, it's quite easy to understand that time is of the essence and that if a situation like the one you will experience on Saturday can happen, it's up to you to follow through on it. This is where you literally meet your true love.

So, while it may be scary and feel like an epic fairy tale, you know it's true, and you feel like it's destiny. So, go for it. The universe is presenting true love to you on a silver platter. The rest of us are to you and this other person. If it's meant to be, there can be no other way. Let the love flow, Aquarius. Be there for it. Experience true love in the way you knew it would happen for you.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.