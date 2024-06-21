3 Zodiac Signs Who Overcome Specific Obstacles On June 22, 2024

This Saturday, June 22, 2024, will show us that we are the ones who are in our own way when it comes to manifesting those dreams we so wish to come true, except this time we notice. Our horoscopes of the day show us that we are well on our way to doing the right thing but that there's still something we need to overcome. We can't fool ourselves any longer, and during Moon trine Mars, we have less of a chance of kidding ourselves than at any other time.

Advertisement

Three zodiac signs will be able to take this energy and make good of it. We know that we have to get past certain specific obstacles in our lives if we are even to come close to doing the right thing, and we get it; we finally get it. June 22 has us staring ourselves down in the mirror, knowing that 'it's go time.' We have to act. We have to take responsibility.

Advertisement

So, during the Moon trine Mars, we embrace the power within us and fight the final battles that will eventually lead to great personal victory. It's now or never, says our heart, and we will march on as free people, knowing that after this day, we will have gotten out of our way so that we may know joy and happiness once again.

It will take some effort, but these three zodiac signs will overcome specific obstacles on June 22, 2024.

1. Taurus

vkstudio, Valerii Stoika, Canva | Canva Pro

Advertisement

You know you haven't been able to move forward for a while now, and your tendency to overthink things is part of the problem. You are solution-oriented. Yet, you haven't allowed yourself the privilege of getting out of your own way to mend what you already know is mendable. During Moon trine Mars, on June 22, you will see the problem and intervene.

Perhaps it really was just about timing. You had to get to this particular day and this particular transit to see that the obstacle right in front of your face has a definite solution. On Saturday, you will not only tackle this problem, you will rid yourself of it once and for all. That's all it takes: a head-one solution — one that makes itself known to you on June 22.

This very specific obstacle is something that you knew would take over if you didn't do something about it, but the question was always 'how?' How can you work through this? How do we get to the other side of this huge obstacle? Then, with the clarifying powers of Moon trine Mars on your side, it will all come to you in a flash, Taurus, and you will overcome your obstacle.

Advertisement

2. Aquarius

vkstudio, Valerii Stoika, Canva | Canva Pro

You know all too well what stands in the way between you and great success, and while this is not something you like to share with others, you may find that if you put enough concentration on it, you may just come up with a suitable solution. You've held on to this obstacle, which may show you you've used it as a crutch. On June 22, you will know there is no more reason to hold yourself back. It's time to dissolve this clog.

When it comes to cosmic 'Drano,' you can depend on Moon trine Mars to do the job. No transit is more powerful when facing oneself in the mirror and realizing that the person staring back is the one in our way. This is you, Aquarius, and while you thought this would be a harsh realization, what you get out of it is the open door to freedom.

Advertisement

You walk through that door as you no longer need the things you are about to leave behind. For the first time in ages, you realize that the success you crave is the success you really can have. On Saturday, June 22, this reality will blaze in your mind as a possibility, hope, and the radiant fire of creativity that will see the manifestation.

3. Pisces

vkstudio, Valerii Stoika, Canva | Canva Pro

Advertisement

Saturday is no day of rest for you, Pisces. In fact, you may find that this is the perfect day to work on something you've been putting off for what feels like a lifetime. It's time to put your money where your mouth is. That means getting past the obstacle that has held you back because you've let it, Pisces. It may be hard to admit, but it's much harder to live with it if you don't.

So, you'll utilize the power inherent in Moon trine Mars, as this positive transit allows you to accept change. Not only can you accept it, but you are the engine that creates it, giving you even more confidence. Saturday is about confronting those inner demons that keep you lazy, stagnant and fearful. No more 'fear of the unknown,' Pisces. It's time to make your move.

You'll see that this Saturday was created just for you in so much as you had to get to this point in your life to be able to experience the equation of Moon trine Mars + Saturday + June 22 + 2024 + Pisces. See how it all figures out? You had to go through all you went through to get here; now, it's finally paying off. Once you remove the specific obstacles, it's Easy Street from here on in.

Advertisement

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.