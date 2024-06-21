The Universe Has An Important Message For 4 Zodiac Signs On June 22, 2024

Saturday, June 22, brings a very important message to four zodiac signs; as soon as we receive this message, we'll know it. Astrology shows us that when change is required of us, it is also a positive move — something we must be open to. This day brings great love and intense clarity, and so much of it is possible because of the transit, Moon opposite Venus.

This oppositional event shows us that we must love, even when we don't want to, and that we must get in touch with our empathy and use it. We may have noticed that we've lost a piece of ourselves along the way, that life has turned us into cold, unfeeling things. This transit, Moon opposite Venus, shows us that we still have love in our hearts, and this message reaches us in individual ways. We cannot stop loving. The planet needs our love, and we are powerful generators of this emotion, so let's do our best. For the four zodiac signs most affected by this transit, we rely on your power, strength, and ability to overcome them with love.

An important message from the universe is coming through to four zodiac signs on June 22, 2024:

1. Aries

George Lovic, brunassaraiva, Lana Veter | Canva Pro

While you may feel defeated at times, the universe is watching out for you, Aries. During the transit of the Moon opposite Venus on Saturday, June 22, you will see that 'we've' got your back. Love is still here, and you are still a part of it all. If you've felt as though you can't handle it, then this day comes in just in time to let you know that the message of the day is 'hang in there.'

If you think that that's way too simple an idea to be a 'universal message,' then think again. Simpleness is what will help you get through any hard times you may be experiencing. June 22 introduces simplicity back into your life by toning down your negative thinking so that you can use the loving energy that flows freely during the Moon's opposite Venus.

If you thought you were excluded or that love was just something that flew by you, then know this, Aries: You are loved. You are honored, respected, and cherished, and while it's easy enough for the universe to deliver such a message, you can know this as truth in your real life. Look around you, Aries: everyone is here for you, and it will all be OK. Hang in there.

2. Leo

During the transit, Moon opposite Venus, you'll feel that your resistance to change is dissolving, and this is exactly what you need it to do. You are such a strong person, and for the most part, your strength is positive and creative. However, the recent past shows you haven't known what to do with that energy or where to place it.

June 22 helps you sort it out correctly, meaning that all you needed was direction, which is your message of the day. Find a topic and commit to it. If it's love, then give your whole self to it. If it's a creative endeavor, throw your entire being into it. What you need is to use that innate fire. Focus is your friend during the Moon opposite Venus.

The universe sees you and recognizes your power, Leo. It wants you to trust yourself to utilize your natural gifts. You are here to bring others joy, entertain, and love yourself in ways that uplift you and those around you. During the transit of the Moon opposite Venus, you will find that by directing yourself toward a goal, you feel less rudderless. Direction is key.

3. Virgo

For the first time in a very long while, you feel as though you need to stay open, as if there is something that requires your attention. You want to be there for it. You want to experience what it's like to listen to your intuition for the first time in years. On June 22, during the transit of the Moon opposite Venus, you will come to understand that listening is what is needed. Listening is what the universe is trying to wake you up for.

Someone in your life needs you, and you need to wake up and listen to them. As soon as you shake yourself clear of whatever has prevented you from being present for this person, you will notice that they come alive in your light. That you can get out of the way and let them speak is near miraculous. You'll find that this Saturday, you are, for the first time in a long, long time, doing the right thing.

This person needs you to pay attention to them. Now that you are complying with this universal request, you'll come to realize just how important you are when it comes to the well-being of this other individual. This taps into the caregiver that you are. You love sharing love and giving people hope. On June 22, you will resume this noble work. Listen well, open your heart, Virgo.

4. Scorpio

It's June 22, and you feel delighted with everything you've done so far regarding work, career, and home life. What you may feel is missing is your self-care, and yes, 'self-care' is what the universe is alerting you to pay attention to during the Moon opposite Venus. You are a great caregiver to others, but you have neglected your health and well-being, and it's time to turn that around.

During the Moon opposite Venus, paying attention to your bad hits will help you remove them permanently. You get it, Scorpio. Something has to change, and you have to be the one to initiate that change. Venus energy works wonders in your life and always helps you to tap into that source where all is love and loving.

Self-care is an extension of self-love. When you respect yourself, you figure out that you are even better for others because you know what really makes a life worth living. On June 22, you will find that you are just as important as those you care for and love. This is what makes a huge difference in how you go about your day and your life.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.