4 Zodiac Signs Experience Unexpected Fortune On June 20, 2024

The Cancer Sun, aka Cancer Season, has just begun. On June 20, we will open our arms to it and welcome it in. Astrology tells us that Cancer is a sensitive sign that is concerned with love, home and emotional security. When we are in Cancer Season, we feel deeply for other people, and our tendency to fall in love is at an all-time high. We are open to the goodness of the universe, and for four zodiac signs, we will also see that good fortune is not limited to love; we may see financial benefits on Thursday, too.

Four zodiac signs consciously and unconsciously allow the abundant nature of the Cancer Sun into their own lives. What may appear to be a sudden experience of wealth or grand love may also be something we've worked on creating for a long time. This is a day for reaping the rewards of a job well done...and then some.

Let's see which four zodiac signs will experience an unexpected fortune on June 20, 2024, at the start of Cancer season.

1. Taurus

nasyar | Canva Pro

While you may have recently been dealing with something more emotional than financial in nature, you can still find yourself amidst the confusion this emotional upheaval has caused. Yes, you've gone through some hard times in love and romance, and yes, you've also been able to rise above them so that you can take care of business.

During the Cancer Sun, you will see that you somehow categorize your world by keeping your head up high; you can still create greatness for yourself, even when other things are going on in your life that take a toll on you. June 20, 2024, gives you a surprise, however, and it comes in the form of money and opportunity.

This is something you can understand and take in. In fact, feeling as though the universe is finally listening to you makes you feel confident, and that confidence translates into the other realms of your life, such as love. So don't be surprised if Thursday shows you that you are in line for great fortune, that love is back, and that you are well on your way to being healed.

2. Gemini

nasyar | Canva Pro

What's awesome about you, Gemini, is that you take things as they come. You have graduated to being wise, and this wisdom lets you know that getting upset over every little thing isn't worth it. You take things as they come, and should your life take a sudden turn for the better, as it will during the Cancer Sun on June 20, then you're ready for that, too.

You don't doubt the forces of nature as you know that the universe works in ebb and flow. You take the good times with the bad ones and call it a day. However, on this particular day, the good times are almost overpowering, and you won't be able to deny the presence of pure goodness, which leads to great fortune and happiness.

You didn't expect anything 'this' good, and while your wise side will kick in and let you just smile over the good news, you'll still wear that secret smile of a person who is dying to jump up and down for joy. You'll pace yourself, but inside, you'll be laughing and feeling very, very pleased with how life is working out for you. Ebb and flow ... it's all good with you, Gemini.

3. Sagittarius

nasyar | Canva Pro

How things have been working in your life recently is that you win some and you lose some, but the real victory for you, Sagittarius, is how you handle it all. During the Cancer Sun on Thursday, June 20, the real riches are the ones that come in the form of you feeling stable, lacking in anxiety, and able to handle all of it, whether it's good or bad.

It seems that by the time the Cancer Sun rolls around, you will be well on your way to being a very happy person. Your happy nature of yours becomes magnetic to financial energy. You may not be expecting this kind of payout, but it's coming your way, Sagittarius, and the kind of money you're looking at is not something you could ever expect.

There's a good reason for such an action to take place at this cosmic juncture: You are detached from expectation, which creates the flow of universal energy. Because you aren't needy, greedy, or desperate, the universe sees this as a smooth time and brings you luck in love, finances and radiant health — both mentally and physically.

4. Capricorn

nasyar | Canva Pro

You've learned to live your life in a much lighter way than ever before, and you'll see that during the Cancer Sun on June 20, you can make so much more out of what you have simply because ... you don't want much more than what you have. As Sinead O'Connor once said, "I do not want what I haven't got." This expression of contentment is what gets you through life happily.

On Thursday, it pays off financially. Because you don't feel as though you are here to consume 'things,' you have made it quite simple for yourself. You have no hunger for more than what already keeps you content, and this attitude allows for the flow of abundance. This may be why you are so content, as luck seems to follow you around.

What's coming to you on June 20 is wholly unexpected and very much welcome into your world, Capricorn. You are about to receive incredibly fortunate news, and while you take it in stride, you won't be able to disguise that huge smile on your face, as you may even feel overwhelmed by joy and bliss at this time. Yes, beautiful things can happen, and on Thursday, you'll see some rare universal gifts come your way.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.