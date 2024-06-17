5 Zodiac Signs With Phenomenal Horoscopes On June 18, 2024

Are you ready to sit in the driver's seat of your life and write your own destiny? You should — because the cosmic forces will have it no other way. With Moon in Scorpio opposite Uranus in Taurus standing out as the astrological benefactors on Tuesday June 18, 2024, five zodiac signs have the best horoscopes, but the rest are encouraged to be mindful of the collective flow of energies, too.

Today, we are encouraged to be more mindful of our inner impulses and drives. If they are at odds with the our chosen path, stand still and observe. Perhaps your intuition urges you to take a short detour to protect yourself from something fishy. Or perhaps what you thought was your true path is actually not true at all but rather a symptom of social media successfully convincing you to follow a certain lifestyle.

Pluto Retrograde in Aquarius' relationship with Saturn in Pisces is also highlighted here.

Together, they remind us that good things in life don't always look or feel good, especially when trying to break down bad habits and instill better ones in their place. But other times, good things do appear absolutely sweet and good. As long as you know what's what as you go through life, you'll be fine.

Now let's focus on the five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on June 18, 2024.

1. Aries

wulano and Icons8 / Canva

Aries, the energy on Tuesday is potent (for you). Any wish you have will begin to manifest, so be extra careful of the things you think and say! Focusing on your true priorities will help you channel your blessings into the right spaces.

You are also encouraged to spend quality time with your friends and/or siblings on this day. Magic awaits you on this path. Plus, those with a Chiron wound (look up Chiron in astrology and its meaning) will find themselves on the path to healing that wound.

2. Cancer

wulano and Icons8 / Canva

Cancer, who's your best friend? If the answer is no one, change the answer to “yourself.” If the answer is a specific person (or more than one person), journal why they are your best friend (and vice versa) and why you are happy to have them in your life. It's time to send your gratitude into the ether.

Those of you facing an existential crisis at this time — a.k.a a dark night of the soul — are urged to be patient with yourself and the pace of your inner healing. Every day is a new opportunity and brings you closer to shedding what's not for you and being free. Lean into that.

3. Aquarius

wulano and Icons8 / Canva

Aquarius, the energy on Tuesday for you is a bit strange. It's a work day, yet you are encouraged to be more mindful of the other areas at this time. Whether there's a sickness in the family, an issue with a significant other, or the urge to make your creative dreams come true, know that the cosmic forces are supporting you.

Poetry can help you heal and also find catharsis, and poetic works of art and culture will have a similar impact on you, whether it's a movie, a book, or something else. You don't have to go out of your way for this. Just find poetic spaces on social media and let the rest fall into place where they will.

4. Pisces

wulano and Icons8 / Canva

Pisces, you are a divine child. Never doubt that. The energy on Tuesday is highly psychic for you, so if you observe an abundance of signs and synchronicities, know that it's the universe trying to communicate with you just to say hi or show you that you are loved.

A more introverted or introspective approach on this day will do wonders for you. In fact, journaling or scrapbooking is definitely called for here.

5. Capricorn

wulano and Icons8 / Canva

Capricorn, who are you when no one is watching? That's the message and theme on Tuesday for you. You are about to level up and have the full support of the cosmos, yet you may sabotage yourself if you try to copy someone else or get too starry-eyed over a celebrity or industry head you adore.

Also, make time for simple chores on this day. It will help you be more mindful and stay grounded. What emerges from that space of peace will be pure magic.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.