The Universe Has A Special Message For 4 Zodiac Signs On June 16, 2024

Sunday softly and easily lets us know that on Sunday, June 16, 2024, we are ripe and ready to receive a special message from the universe. When we look at the astrological line-up of transits, we can automatically tell that four zodiac signs will be coming into a new understanding of something in their lives and that this new way of seeing things open the doors to more positive energy.

We may have the day off. We may want to lounge around, doing not much of anything, and for that reason alone — because we are 'empty' of stress — we become vessels for the universal voice to bring us the kind of cosmic information that will help us. Due to the presence of Venus square Neptune in our night sky, these four zodiac signs will come to know that it's time to 'wake up.'

Here's a special message from the universe itself for Aries, Gemini, Virgo and Pisces on June 16, 2024

1. Aries

Your message of the day, Aries, is to stop second-guessing your fantastic intuition. You know you're right about a lot of things, and yet, you give up your agency time and time again to defer to what other people think is best. Only recently, you may have let someone else choose what's 'best' for you, knowing that this isn't exactly your first choice.

Venus square Neptune has you seeing very clearly that this could be your downfall, and as an Aries, the prediction of a downfall is a NO-GO in your book. You are pure power and energy, and when you give that power away, you wonder why the heck you did so. June 16, 2024, stops that in its tracks and shows you that when the question of 'who's boss' arrives...the only answer is...you.

You're the boss of you, Aries, and that's the overwhelming and obvious message you'll be getting on Sunday during Venus square Neptune. The universe is telling you to consider what others say but not necessarily to be swayed by everything you hear. You owe nothing to anyone on this count, so trust your gut and let it take you where you want to go.

2. Gemini

When the universe speaks, you listen up. You'll be feeling inside on this day, June 16, during the transit of Venus square Neptune, that you've been bowing down to someone else's idea for too long and that it's time for you to start speaking up and putting forth your original ideas. You are so smart and unique, yet you've hidden this for fear of rejection; Sunday, June 16, changes all that.

This is where you start to realize that this life is short and that if you want something, you had better kick yourself in the butt and get out there to make it happen. It's time for you, Gemini, to believe in yourself and make that belief evident to others. You are strong and brilliant, and there's no more time left to keep that hidden. When the universe says, 'move,' you move.

It's all good from here on in, Gemini, as you can use this forceful transit, Venus square Neptune, to your advantage. This is the hinge by which all new things come to you. You are the one in charge now, and you will do your best to keep it going along this path. Once you open to the idea that you 'can' do it, you WILL do it, whatever 'it' is. Power to you!

3. Virgo

Sunday is no ordinary day for you, Virgo, and the way it hits you is at first very subtle until you finally 'get it.' Once you get it, it will feel like a surge of power running through your veins. What's actually happening is that the astrological event, Venus square Neptune, is working your nerves to get you up, active, and on the move.

This implies sloth. Or, rather, a slothful stance that needs to be moved far away from you, in your case. You have gotten used to being lazy and unmoving, and you have not only noticed this in you, but you haven't been happy with it. That's why the universe is honing in on you like a drone, showing you that it's time to get yourself on the move again it's time, Virgo.

Venus square Neptune removes the self-doubt and shows you that the special message that is meant for you is the one that puts you right in touch with the brevity of life. You need to get off the couch and into something creative and energizing. This information not only inspires you but also gets your juices flowing again. Thanks to Venus square Neptune, you'll feel like a million bucks, thanks to Venus square Neptune.

4. Pisces

When you receive your special message on Sunday, June 16, 2024, you won't believe it necessarily comes from the universe, but then again, where does all information come from, if NOT the universe? You'll learn that there are powers greater than you and that you have full access to them should you wish to live a happier life.

Of all the people in the world, you, Pisces, really and truly want that happy life. You want to live a life without money troubles or romantic issues. You want the best, and the universe is telling you, through the power of Venus square Neptune, that you can have it ALL ... you have to acknowledge that it's something you literally DO want.

Once you get a taste of the power and glory that is rightfully yours, Pisces, you'll never go back to your old ways. This day, June 16, shows you that you are just as entitled to happiness, wealth and love as anyone else here. You are not being singled out for anything other than to show you that you are indeed one of the lucky ones.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.