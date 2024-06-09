Love Horoscopes For Each Zodiac Sign On June 10 — Moon In Leo

During the love horoscope for Monday, June 10, the Moon in Leo will align with the North Node in Aries, helping you hear your intuition more loudly and focus on bringing your dreams to fruition. Listen to your inner self and honor your visions and dreams for your relationship and life.

Spend time with your heart, and don’t waste trying to talk it out of what it most wants because it never works. Instead, see every feeling and each dream as the universe guiding you toward what is meant for you. And the sooner you can embrace the truth, the more likely you will be able to take action to create a loving, healthy and exciting romantic life.

Each zodiac sign's love horoscope for June 10, 2024:

Aries

There might be a million reason why you should hold off taking action, but it doesn’t seem like any of them matter to you anymore. You’ve been listening to your heart more clearly recently and that has led you to take some big risks and even start laying the foundation for what you’ve always wanted. Now is not the time to back off or practice any sort of pause, instead, it’s all about trusting yourself and taking initiative to get what it is you want.

Advertisement

Taurus

You need to listen to the feelings you’ve been having about your personal life, because something is off. It might not be that a break-up is in store, but you haven’t been feeling as fulfilled by your connection as you used to or even that you want to. When you can accept that how you’ve been feeling is real, then you can also start to see what needs to change so matters can improve. And don’t worry about any changes as everything that is coming in is far better than what you’ve currently been moving through.

Advertisement

Gemini

It’s not a matter of just talking that is crucial in relationships but in truly being able to share what really matters to you. Make sure that you’re not trying to spin anything in a better light, or even blindly accept your partner if that’s the angle they take. You need to be bolder in how you bring up issues with your partner. At this point it’s not about whether this relationship will last forever, but whether you will allow yourself to actually say what matters most.

Advertisement

Cancer

You deserve to be seen and valued for who you really are. But the caveat is that you also need to allow yourself to really be seen. Try to tune more into your authentic self, which includes not only likes and dislikes, but also your dreams and what you want for your romantic relationship. This is not the time to recede into your shell, but to live more outwardly and own the ability to attract exactly what it is you deserve.

Leo

Sometimes you simply need to embrace a chapter that’s all about you saying yes to life – and this is one of those times. There is no need to second guess, or take time to reflect, instead, listen to that bold heart of yours and don’t be afraid to do the impossible in order to have the love you want. You deserve a love that feels like an adventure and that lights you up from the inside, so take this chance, because it’s going to lead to everything you’ve dreamed of.

Advertisement

Virgo

Your intuition will be especially strong today, but so will your desires for reconnection and intimacy. Try to listen to yourself and create time for what you want to experience with your partner. You are being guided to let go of the reigns a bit, to not take things so seriously, and to recognize that while love should be stable and consistent, it also should still be able to take your breath away.

Libra

Take time to ask yourself what it is you really want from love. Not just in whether you want to get married or not, but also in who do you see yourself becoming in a relationship. Do you want to feel inspired? Uplifted, or merely safe? Get comfortable asking yourself these questions, so that you can listen to yourself more than any friends in your life about the kind of new love you hope to attract.

Advertisement

Scorpio

Boundaries are a part of love. Often times they’re just thought of as the kind that you need to have with toxic exes, so they no longer have access to you – but they also are a part of healthy relationships. While you bring an intense mesmerizing love, you also need to remember that your relationship shouldn’t be your whole life. Protect what matters most to you and even what makes you, you. By doing so, you’ll be able to feel confident that your relationship is more than just chemistry.

Sagittarius

There is nothing wrong with needing to experience life before knowing if you want to settle down. And maybe for you, it’s not even settling but instead someone who you can continue to grow and experience with. But you do need to make sure that you’re giving yourself this time, so you don’t sabotage anything that truly does mean the world to you. Be wary of romantic choices at this time and try to make sure that what you choose in this moment will still bring fulfillment in the future.

Advertisement

Capricorn

Love should always change your life in the best ways possible. It should make you think differently about your path or even what the best would conceive of. But you need to be sure you’re not being too rigid in sticking with any past dreams or plans. Let love change your life, it doesn’t mean it has to or even should change you – but that when two lives merge, dreams do often evolve. By letting yourself embrace change, you can also find out why love really is the greatest gift.

Aquarius

While there has been an ongoing theme of you opening up to your partner and having some important conversations, it doesn’t seem you’ve fully expressed everything you’ve had on your mind lately. It can be scary to bear your heart, or even bring up what no longer resonates with you, but the longer you put it off, the more difficult it becomes. Now is the time to listen to your intuition and realize there is no perfect time for a conversation you may never want to have.

Advertisement

Pisces

When you’ve reached a certain point in your life, you don’t have to do anything other than be your fully radiant self in order to attract or continue to develop the love that is meant for you. But you have to trust that there isn’t more to do. Remember that you will never have to work for your destiny; choose it yes, but endlessly strive to get it, no. Step back into the quiet space of knowing you are enough as you are, and you will stand to attract a love that is even more than enough.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.