It can be tempting to think that our happiness or stability rests on matters remaining the same in love. But in truth, whether we’re rushing a situation or unnaturally attempting to slow it down, we are not truly surrendering to what is. Love can only remain if you allow it to evolve and change so that it can continue to grow with you. The greatest struggles happen when you resist change, especially in love. Let's see what this means for our daily love horoscope.

Each zodiac sign's love horoscope for June 8:

Aries

In your current situation, you have been more committed to addressing romantic matters differently. You don’t want to ruin anything before it can officially begin, but you also need to know when it’s time to truly take that step forward. If a certain relationship is progressing more quickly than you had imagined it would, try to hold space and not pump the brakes too quickly as this might be divinely led.

Taurus

Don’t resist what you feel called pursuing. There has been a deep desire for a new beginning in your current connection or even in a new love. But there might be a block to you feeling like you can really move ahead in the ways that you desire. In this case, it’s important to pay attention to those you go to for relationship advice, as not everyone in your life may truly be able to support you in the ways you had hoped. Follow your own heart and fill others in on the details later.

Gemini

If you want something, you are going to need to ask for it. Even if it feels like you’ve brought up this particular issue with your partner before, or even in past relationships and it hasn’t turned out how you would hope – it doesn’t mean this time will be the same. Be truly clear on what you need from your partner, especially if it revolves around feeling more seen or appreciated. What you keep to yourself in love, will eventually be the block to actually feeling love. So, speak up, and trust that you and your partner can continue to grow together.

Cancer

The only obstacle you are facing in love right now is how you are perceiving it. Take time to understand what goes into the choices you are making, and what you genuinely want from love. By doing so, you will be able to create the new beginning you want in your romantic life and feel not only confident that you are following your intuition, but also will let yourself surrender to the process. This would also be a wonderful time to reflect on your healing, so that you’re not allowing any previous hurt to rule over the decisions you’re making in this moment.

Leo

Take time to tune back into who you really are and take your power back. You have an incredible chance to transform your romantic life, deepening the connection and even intimacy in your relationship. But to do that, you must ensure you are making the choices that are best for you, and not because of how they might appear to others. You have a natural fearlessness, now it’s time to use that so you can embrace the love you really want.

Virgo

You have been so focused on other matters of your life, especially your career, that you may not have noticed challenges creeping into your romantic relationship. In this case, while you must continue to develop your own life and success outside of your partnership, you also need to be willing to admit when you are in need of some quality time with your partner. Life is about finding balance, and the sooner you can develop this in yours, the better your relationship will become.

Libra

There is a steady stream of progress being made in your own life that is allowing you to continue to embrace the new and release the old. However, you may have your boundaries tested as a way to confirm that you are ready for what you are dreaming of. Be sure to be mindful of who you engage with right now, and the power you give them over your choices or even how you feel. Boundaries will allow you to ensure you pass any divine tests and continue on the path toward manifesting the love you’ve always wanted.

Scorpio

Pay attention not only to your thoughts, or the voice of those old wounds, but also in how others are speaking to you. While you are responsible for ensuring that you are focused and embracing the process of transformation in your life right now, you also need to be more aware if others are trying to hold you back from your dreams. While you are looking to change so much about your life at this time, it’s also okay to prioritize love and happiness as well. You don’t need to wait for situations to be perfect, or to have everyone agree with your choices.

Sagittarius

It might feel like you hit a rough spot in your relationship, which could be part of a simple redirection or more a reflection on if you are in the connection that truly aligns with your truth. You have been enjoying all that you can when it comes to love recently, but you also need to be mindful it’s not creating other issues in your life or relationship. If you’ve been speaking with someone outside of your connection, be aware that it may be soon coming to light – or even be part of a disagreement with your family. Try to embrace honesty as you lean into not only what you want – but who you want to share it with.

Capricorn

There’s a reason that you are always being guided to embrace your softer side and become more vulnerable. Because if you don’t, it ends up creating the space for assumptions in your relationship which inevitably turn into challenges. There’s nothing here that can’t be fixed, but you must let yourself speak from the heart and be transparent about where you see this relationship going. And remember, holding space for love is also all about finding a compromise as well.

Aquarius

If you haven’t felt like your partner and you are on the same page recently, then it’s time to open a space to start talking about what is going on in your relationship. Whether it’s truly a point of growth, or only each of you expressing yourself, you do need to make sure you are only accepting what you truly deserve – and not just taking the easy way out. Your relationship isn’t going to improve on its own, but only through clearly talking about what is going on so that you can open yourself up to the growth necessary in love.

Pisces

There’s been a deep focus recently on your personal life, not just a relationship, but on setting up a home, life and even family with the one you love. But you also need to make sure you are doing your part. You can’t leave matters of romance to chance, or just assume your partner knows how serious you are. In that though, you also need to ensure you are following your own truth as you build this new chapter in your life, trusting that only you know the love that is destined for you.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.