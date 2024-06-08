3 Zodiac Signs Overcome Tough Horoscopes On June 9, 2024

Sunday, June 9, presents us with challenging horoscopes, but we can overcome it if we are strong enough and nervy enough to stand up for ourselves. We have this one particularly rough transit, Sun square Saturn, sp a heavy emphasis on communication has gone awry. The transit affects three zodiac signs by getting us in trouble because others take it upon themselves to speak for us.

We are being spoken for by someone who has not checked in with us first. Thanks to the initiative someone else took on our behalf, we are being made to look bad' — quite possibly to make themselves look good. They threw us under the bus, and because we were unaware they were doing it, we ended up being the ones who got in trouble.

This is where we have to battle Saturn, which is no small feat but doable. We will rise and clear our names by the end of the day. Sunday, June 9, may bring us Saturn, but three zodiac signs will not accept being treated as if we have no say in the matter. This is a great day for comeuppance; Sunday or not, we're not resting this one out when it comes to justice. We will have our say and right the wrongs done to us.

The zodiac signs who overcome their tough horoscopes on June 9, 2024:

1. Gemini

You may say, "I didn't say that on Sunday." Someone has misquoted you, and now those misquoted words are being misattributed to you. As it goes with Murphy's Law, it just keeps going wrong exponentially. You've come to know that someone in your life took it upon themselves to 'explain' you to someone else, and wow, did they ever get it wrong?

What you'll be dealing with at this time is anger and a desire to lash out and fight back, but there's so much muck and mire to push through that you won't know where to start. As a Gemini, you are seriously not into being misrepresented, especially if what someone has said about you is not only wrong but is the very thing that gets you in the kind of trouble you don't deserve.

This is where you learn how to get rid of your fear of confrontation. When someone speaks up 'for you' and doesn't check in with you to see if they've got their facts correct, you learn that this is something you will have to keep your eyes on in the future. The bright side to this equation is that you can find the courage within yourself to stand up and make sure that something like this never happens again.

2. Sagittarius

Sun square Saturn lets you know right at the top of June 9 that something is wrong, and you aren't quite sure where it started, but somehow, you're in the thick of it. It appears that this transit shows you that you are being talked about behind your back and that these people, who are more than likely friends or family members, are putting words in your mouth, saying things you've never said.

You, being someone who is extremely pointed with words and more than able to confront fearlessly on all counts, feel completely violated by the idea that someone dares to speak for you when you are perfectly capable of conveying your thoughts and very well at that. While someone may have set your ego on fire on Sunday, you will take this as inspiration for what you do next.

This is where you compose yourself and counter what's going on with the highest form of intelligence you can muster. Suppose you don't want to have others speak for you or represent you in ways you are completely unaware of. In that case, you must do something NOW, during the powerful Sun square Saturn, to let them know that if they need a fact check on you, then you are the only source by which they can get that information.

3. Capricorn

You have always been clear about how you want people to see you. In fact, your way of speaking really lets people know who you are and how you wish to be seen. So, on Sunday, during the transit of the Sun square Saturn, when someone says that you have done something you have nothing to do with, you will call them out and defend yourself. You are responsible for your words but not for the words of others.

Sunday puts you in a situation where gossip rules the current situation, and this is a world you want nothing to do with. Yet, when you discover that others have been transferring false information, you look like 'the bad guy.' You could feel irate and might put a few people in their places. Regarding verbal comebacks, there's no one like you, Capricorn.

Now you know who you can trust and who must be sent into the cornfields, so to speak. You aren't wasting time with people who cannot be trusted; the sooner your 'time the herd,' the better. You learn all you need to know on Sunday, making you a stronger and more confident person. Knowing who to trust is everything to you; this day lets you know those parameters.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.