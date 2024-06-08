We've got a Leo Moon square Mars on June 9, and it's going to be a tough squeeze if we want to get through this day without a major realization about ourselves, our jobs, or possibly our romantic lives. Something has been bothering us, and it's about time we get to the bottom of it all. What we'll find happening at this time is that the 'a-ha' moment has arrived, and we are ready.

Between the Leo Moon and a negatively charged Mars influence, we're looking at a state of 'I'm not going back to the way it used to be.' Let's also note that Mars is in Taurus, of all constellations, and that means that not only are we going to have an 'a-ha' moment, but we're going to see it as a pathway to our next 'great move.' This is a day filled with progress and energy; we're on the move.

Three zodiac signs really react well to this kind of stimulation and change. We've needed that bright and brisk wake-up call, and we're definitely going to get it on Sunday, June 9, 2024. It's funny and ironic how we humans work. Sometimes, we really do let things go for so long, knowing we need that kick in the pants, and yet not really doing much to make it happen. During Mars in Taurus, the kick comes, and we jump. A-ha!

3 zodiac signs experience major breakthroughs in their lives on June 9

1. Aries

You never really expected the 'lesson of the day' to be this 'easy,' but it wouldn't be an 'a-ha' moment if it came with difficulty. Discovery is what June 9 is all about for you, Aries. During the Leo Moon square Mars, you'll discover that all of this overthinking and over-planning you've been doing is unnecessary. You will realize during this transit that you are driving yourself batty, and the big 'a-ha' is that you don't have to.

You don't have to go so far out of your way to prove yourself, as it points way too much spotlight on all that you do, and that means it also reveals what you are not doing. What you're not doing is relaxing, which takes a toll on you. On June 9, you'll wake up from what seems like a trance of overthinking and say, 'A-ha, so I need to do less.'

What you'll be able to walk away with once this time is over is the idea that you can live in peace from now on. The kicker is not to try so hard. You have taught yourself to overachieve, and yet all that's getting done is redundancy and confusion. During the Leo Moon square Mars, you will see that none of this is necessary and that you can be loved, adored, approved of, and applauded without going over the top. It's a good thing! Let it happen.

2. Libra

Your big realization comes to you on Sunday, June 9, 2024, when you understand that by taking a step back, you literally give yourself all the rest you need. While that may sound obvious, the transit of Leo Moon square Mars is working with you at this time, and this shows you that the obvious move is the one that works.

It's funny how that works sometimes, as we know the answer to our burning question, yet we don't trust ourselves enough to go with it. In this case, you won't be able to deny what you see, as it is obvious and something that can open the doors to more and more happiness for you if you can get out of your way and allow it to happen.

That's your big 'a-ha' moment, Libra. Knowing that what you want is a very simple thing to achieve while understanding that it takes a very simple move to get there means you are getting out of your way. So, the solution to your problem is right there before your very eyes. You've always known this is the way to go, yet you figured you have all the time in the world to get around to it. Now, you've come to accept that time is fleeting, and if there's a time to 'go,' then that time is NOW.

3. Scorpio

OK, Scorpio, it's time. You knew this was going to happen, and yeah, the time is now, so you need to get together so that you can fully accept that from here on in, things will get better. Yes, that's right. Better, and why? Because you're about to have one of those 'realization moments,' your big 'a-ha' will come in the form of knowing that you need to change your ways permanently.

On Sunday, June 9, you'll be visited by the Leo Moon square Mars transit. This influence will kick you in the pants and show you that there's no going backward, not now, not ever. You've taken for granted that time moves quickly, and while you've tried to slow it down just so you can stay in that one place for as long as possible, you'll see that the time to move on is now during Leo Moon square Mars.

This is literally the best news you'll receive, and you'll receive this news internally. That's right. You will be the one to discover what you need, and being that you are doing this all on your own, at your own pace, you'll be the one to decide what the right timing is, and this Sunday, you might as well consider this 'a-ha' moment to be Ground Zero. This is the new beginning; you are off to a great start. Keep it up!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.