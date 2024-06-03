5 Zodiac Signs With Surprisingly Good Horoscopes On June 4

What was your favorite game as a child? Have you played it recently? The energy on Tuesday, June 4, 2024, urges us to make time for such fun and games and allow our inner child to come out through those activities. Magical things await those who choose this path!

Of course, five zodiac signs will have the best horoscopes under this influence. They are: Taurus, Gemini, Leo, Virgo, and Cancer. But the rest of the signs are encouraged to allow nostalgia to help them heal too.

With the Moon in Taurus standing out as the cosmic benefactor on this day, you'll do well when you choose your mental peace and emotional well-being. It doesn't matter how many decades you have known someone if they are a toxic influence and try to batter you down. Similarly, it doesn't matter how short of an acquaintance you may have with a person, a hobby, or some situation if your soul can intuitively feel that they are good for you.

Uranus in Taurus adds weight to this message by reminding us that Taurus energy is not about being a stick in the mud. It's about foundations and stability. Skyscrapers must have them too, like a space station anchored in the sky. So if an avenue of growth and change brings you more stability, don't let your fears sabotage you from growing.

Finally, Moon conjunct Uranus encourages us to reconcile with the inner eccentric who isn't eccentric at all but was thoroughly judged that way and forced to hide away. How can you live your dreams if you can't set this facet of yourself free? Now, let's focus on the five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes for Tuesday.

Five zodiac signs with surprisingly good horoscopes on June 4, 2024:

1. Taurus

Best zodiac sign to work with: Other Taurus

Best area to focus on: Investments & stability

Best time of the day: 5 am

A beautiful day awaits you on Tuesday, Taurus. If you lean into it, you will find peace, tranquility, and soul healing. Take it slow, even if it's the beginning of the week and a regular work day. Let your pace be unhurried so you can be more mindful. But if that's impossible (especially if you work in a fast-paced industry), take five minutes of breathing break every now and then to ground and anchor yourself.

Investing your money to bring you future stability is also indicated for you for this day. So be mindful of that too.

2. Gemini

Best zodiac sign to work with: Other Gemini

Best area to focus on: Zodiac & astrology

Best time of the day: 2 am

Gemini, you are big, bold, and beautiful. Let no one tell you any different. Brush off those words because they will block your blessings otherwise. You must not allow anything or anyone to sabotage you at this point, including your own self.

Some of you will do really well if you lean into your zodiac birth chart (or synastry chart for couples) and find out more about yourself and the path forward for you. You can work with an astrologer, too, for this.

3. Leo

Best zodiac sign to work with: Other Leos

Best area to focus on: Play

Best time of the day: 3 pm

Leo, opportunities are all around you. Grab them when they come your way, and don't let go! You have the cosmic forces firmly backing you up, but they cannot help you if you refuse to help yourself. If everyone deserves good opportunities, why not you? Who told you to shrink yourself?

You are also encouraged to make time for fun and play later in the day. Let your chosen activity bring you peace and joy. Bonus points if you spend time with your best mates or loved ones!

4. Virgo

Best zodiac sign to work with: Leo

Best area to focus on: Intricate art and crafts

Best time of the day: 6 am

Virgo, you are more capable than you think you are. Don't you know how much you have learned and grown in the last five years itself? You shouldn't second-guess your ability to continue to do so. That's your cosmic gift for the day – a gift of confidence and support.

Those of you who are creatives are also encouraged to lean into arts and crafts to help spark fresh ideas and bring new inspiration. If you can't create something yourself, visit an art gallery or a museum and immerse yourself in the world of creative potential.

5. Cancer

Best zodiac sign to work with: Virgo

Best area to focus on: Self-care

Best time of the day: 7 am

Cancer, they say success is skin-deep. But does it really have to be so? The energy on Tuesday encourages you to know your true worth and separate it from the estimations and subjective preferences of the larger world outside. If you know you are priceless, you will never allow anyone to demean you, including in romantic/platonic connections.

Self-care is the theme here so you can strengthen yourself from within and also put an end to people-pleasing tendencies. Self-care is not selfishness.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.