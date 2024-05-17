Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For May 18, 2024

Each zodiac sign's daily tarot horoscope for Saturday, May 18 reveals a theme of change.

Written on May 17, 2024

hand holding tarot cards for daily reading may 18, 2024 Pinkbrush, creativehavenbydine and margiartho / Canva
The daily tarot horoscope for each zodiac sign on May 18, 2024, is a reminder that change — while sometimes scary — can be beneficial. As you read through your zodiac sign's tarot reading for today, remember that keeping an open mind to and welcoming new things into your life is key to forward progress.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Saturday, May 18, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries

Tarot card: Eight of Cups

Something might have to give to make room for something else to spark. It can appear like a sacrifice, when really its a ticket for something better. Now is a good time to evaluate your priorities, or what you think are your priorities, and where your time really is going. Assessment can give you the position to change directions if necessary!

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus

Tarot card: Death, reversed

Change can be something we resist, but ultimately, it is necessary and inevitable. Mandy Hale said, "Change is painful, but nothing is as painful as staying stuck somewhere you don't belong.” Old atmospheres may have served you for a time but can hold you back if you overstay out of fear. You have so much ahead of you, Taurus! So step in faith and live all it out.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles

You cannot control all things, Gemini, but do not let that cause you to forgot the power of your hand. For instance, how you do or don’t work towards something. The message of this card is short and sweet: you have gifts and responsibilities in your life. Use them well be thankful for them. What are those things in your life? How can you take the few seeds (resources or gifts) given to you and multiply them?

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer

Tarot card: Ten of Wands

You can do hard things, Cancer. You can even do the things you don’t want to do, despite every fiber in your being potentially resisting the task at hand. This card serves a message of perseverance and effort plus time in the face of hard work. Push through because it won’t last forever.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo

Tarot card: The Tower

Not all things that happen to us are good, but even some good can come from them. This can meet you where you’re at today, knowing it doesn’t make the pain vanish but can tie a bigger sense of purpose. It brings awareness to the truth that even in our darkest moments, light is present.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo

Tarot card: The Magician

Your hand becomes that much more driven when it is led with vision and purpose. A great place to start is asking the why: why is it that you do what you do, or what’s the impact you hope to accomplish through your efforts?

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles

Guarding valuable assets, like your heart, is wise, Libra. However, be careful: a closed fist lets nothing out, but it also doesn’t let anything else in. Awareness and reflection can guide you through. For it often isn’t about one or the other but a cultivation of both.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio

Tarot card: Ten of Wands, reversed

This card warns against being duped or foiled by a perceived shortcut; being distracted by glitter. So, when quickly getting ready to take on a new opportunity, be sure you have the full scope. That you aren’t being blinded by the beauty yet missing a crucial aspect.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius

Tarot card: Page of Wands, reversed

This year, lets work to foster more compassion and love, less judgment and shame. This can be a hard thing to cultivate, especially if you grew up with contrary things. To do so, you may need to get down to deep-rooted beliefs. For instance, are there ways in which you believe condemnation is the only way you can move through mistakes?

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn

Tarot card: Seven of Swords

To experience a renewed spirit, you may need to release things you’ve been holding onto. Perhaps old ways of thinking or even unmet expectations can limit goodness into a box. Acceptance can be a crucial step in stepping out of a mourning spirit and into one of embracing where you are.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius

Tarot card: Six of Cups

There is joy in the little things, Aquarius. This might look like enjoying simple, wholesome activities available for you. Maybe it's playing a little tune while doing the dishes, soaking up the morning sunshine or loving your pets. It doesn't have to be complicated; it can be seeing the beauty in the things you may have grown so familiar with. 

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces

Tarot card: The Priestess

A receptive state of mind can be your biggest strength, Pisces. Being limited to only what your eyes can see can leave you blind-sighted. Others can spot things you don’t, but what good is it if not considered? 

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

