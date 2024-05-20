Each Zodiac Sign's Love Horoscope For May 21, 2024

Here's how the Moon in opposition to Mercury while Sun is in Gemini affects each zodiac sign's love horoscope on May 21, 2024.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Tuesday, May 21, 2024:

Aries

Aries, you need to be independent and self-sufficient, but you also have a softer side that longs for closeness with a partner. The Moon spends the day in Scorpio, bringing attention to your intimacy needs, making it a great time to talk about it openly with the one you love.

Taurus

You are one of the signs who loves being in a relationship, and when you decide to love someone, you are all in. So, when the Moon spends the day in Scorpio, bringing attention to your desire for commitment in partnership, you want to feel like your relationship is locked down tight. Celebrate the love you share, including milestones; make a weekly date night so you can talk about your future and enjoy each other's company uninterrupted.

Gemini

You are done with the games in love, and you want something built to last. The Moon spends the day in Scorpio, bringing attention to your hopes for a healthy relationship. So, you have to be picky when choosing a partner. Plan to take things slow. Be willing to get to know a potential partner before your feelings get too intense. Do things that strengthen your friendship and allow you to see each other in different scenarios.

Cancer

You have a tender heart, and you love to express your feelings openly and honestly. The Moon spends the day in Scorpio, bringing attention to your belief in romance, and it can make you feel sentimental and maybe a bit hopeful as a romantic. If you're dating someone, plan something fun and exciting that celebrates togetherness. Light a candle during dinner time. Be goofy with little love notes around the house. Give hugs and pet names and don't be afraid to hold hands in public.

Leo

You may not always want to take on the full responsibility of being a parent, partner and financial supporter, but you do what needs to be done for the people you love. The Moon spends the day in Scorpio, bringing attention to your desire for a home and family, and there's an intensity to what you want to see in your future. Do you want a traditional marriage or prefer to live with someone and see where things go? You might not know what type of arrangement is best for you, but you can think about it more intentionally today.

Virgo

You appreciate it when communication ties remain open. The Moon spends the day in Scorpio, bringing attention to your thoughts about a much-needed conversation. You may not know how to approach a topic with your partner. But you can maximize your success when you do. Select a good location and time. Be sure to minimize your distractions so you can focus on each other. Prepare in advance. Be optimistic and listen with compassion, empathy and a desire to understand.

Libra

You are a go-with-the-flow person who can handle some of the most stressful relationship situations. But when the Moon spends the day in Scorpio, bringing attention to your need for security in a relationship. Insecurity can creep up today, causing you to want to hear that you are safe and secure in your partnership. It's normal and OK to have moments where you are uncertain, but don't talk about it. Be open and vulnerable. Seek ways to strengthen your closeness by building memories and asking for support.

Scorpio

What do you hope your future will be like? The Moon spends the day in Scorpio, bringing attention to your personal desires. Maybe you don't want to get married in the future, or perhaps you have decided you don't want to have children either. If you have a unique vision for your romantic life, including things like adventures and fun and something less traditional, get crystal clear and be honest about it when dating others. If your needs have changed while in a long-term committed relationship, that could cause some unhappiness with your life. Be open to exploring compromise with your partner, so you can feel satisfied as a couple.

Sagittarius

Everyone has a past, Sagittarius. Some parts you are proud of, and others not so much. The Moon spends the day in Scorpio, bringing attention to your past for the purpose of closure. Today, you come to terms with the fact that you don't have to allow your choices to define your future. You may choose not to share certain details with others, and you can decide how invasive you want to allow another person to be about your history. Consider what boundaries you feel most comfortable setting, how far you want to take honesty and disclosure, and when the timing to do so is right.

Capricorn

You never know who you will meet or how you might be introduced to a potential love match. It could be through a mutual friend. Fortunately, for you, the Moon spends the day in Scorpio, bringing attention to your social circle. If you're tired of dating apps, consider asking friends to set you up on a blind date or to be a wing-person and go out with you in hopes of meeting someone new. If you're dating, the start of the week is a great time to have your friends vet your potential partner.

Aquarius

Feeling valued is so important to you in a loving partnership, and you want to be able to do the same. The Moon spends the day in Scorpio, bringing attention to your desire for respect from others. There may be areas where you have fallen short with your partner. Today's Scorpio Moon can help you to navigate apologies and bring things back into focus. If there's a need to work on forgiveness, this is a great time to create a list of grievances and explore them together as a couple.

Pisces

Relationships constantly evolve, requiring you to be flexible, adaptable and curious. The Moon spends the day in Scorpio, bringing attention to your need to learn and grow in your relationship with a partner willing to do the same. It's time to think of ways to create new experiences as a couple. What are you interested in, and what would you like to do with your mate? What do they wish you'd try, but you've refused? Consider testing those waters.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.