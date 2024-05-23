It's Friday, and some of us are itching to get on with the weekend. What seems to be a case of impatience may play itself out on the world stage as boisterous behavior. Are we as rebellious as we sound? Or is this our way of overdoing it without knowing it ourselves? We'll find that during the transit of Moon square Saturn, we may say a little too much, and perhaps even to the wrong people.

Three zodiac signs will feel like things can't move fast enough on May 24. We want to get to the point, get things done, and get a move on, and when time doesn't provide us the speed we crave, we get cranked and lash out. We end up severing relationships because we aren't satisfied with the moment, and at that moment, we misunderstand that the whole thing is due to a lack of patience.

This is typical of the Moon square Saturn's influence on us, and the Saturn aspect has us seeing everything as impossible. We feel frustrated because we, ourselves, are moving too fast towards a goal that requires time to reach. Saturn lets us know that all things take place according to time; that's the law of the universe. We can make the best of it and learn, or three zodiac signs can trip us up. What will you do?

3 zodiac signs find strength despite challenging horoscopes on May 24, 2024:

1. Cancer

What happens on Friday, May 24, may end up being something you regret, as on the one hand, you believe you're doing the right thing, and on the other, you may have overstepped your bounds. You may find that someone in authority has called you out, and in your defense, you say something in response that sounds a little too 'intense.'

While you believe you have a right to defend yourself, you may find that you may have spoken without thinking; this creates tension in the air and possible future misunderstandings. What you may end up doing is losing a friendship or a partnership simply because you approached a certain topic without thinking before you spoke.

When you lose this round, Cancer, you'll see this is a great lesson in discretion. You can apply this to your life repeatedly, as whatever happens for a purpose. You don't like that you had to lose a pal over it, but not to lose more friends, you learn to think before you speak. In this way, you guarantee yourself the security you love.

2. Leo

You don't want to be told that you love the sound of your voice, Leo, but you do get on a roll when you think you're right and others need to know about it. You'll once again say a little too much in the name of feeling that you are right, and while you may be right, you are not necessarily required to say it the way you do.

In other words, you tend to show off your verbal acrobatics, and your ability is not appreciated during this particular Saturn transit. You may be right about it all, but what takes place now doesn't look like proving a point; it's more like just plain bragging. You don't know when to stop and look very impressed with yourself.

What's great about all of this is that when you don't get the response you were counting on, you learn that maybe there's something to this 'discretion' thing and that you might actually be liked more if you use it. What makes you happy with this lesson is that you want to be a person who learns and applies, and it's very easy for you to turn a bad situation around. Good for you, Leo.

3. Pisces

Friday, you say too much to someone who can't take it anymore. You have insulted this person before, and while you think you're just 'speaking your truth,' you have forgotten the rules of politeness. You have been rude and inconsiderate of their feelings, thinking that you should simply because you have the right to speak.

This attitude of entitlement has gotten you into trouble before, Pisces. You'll see that blurting out whatever you want does not hurt people's feelings; it ends up making them run far away from you, which leads to isolation and loneliness. This is one more example of how you can't keep it in and what happens when you let it out.

Isolating leads to introspection for you, Pisces, which could be your road to recovery. Blurting is not cool, even if you think it's just you being you. You can still be 'you' without knocking everyone else down a notch. When you realize that you are just as lovable without having to top others, you'll find that life really feels better in the long run. Let that Saturn energy bring you into a place of acceptance. There is no need to always be on top.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.