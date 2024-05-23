These 3 Zodiac Signs Refuse To Label Their Romantic Relationships On May 24

Friday, May 24, 2024, shows us that we are more than what others perceive us to be. With inner work and self-realization, we can come to terms with what we really know is our 'real self.' We have placed so many labels on ourselves, and we've lived with the labels others have placed on us. Who are we, really? Are we the people who are that identifiable, as if one person could ever really know the inner workings of another?

During the transit of Moon trine Mars, three zodiac signs will step forth and show the world, through words and actions, that we are not that simple. The Mars aspect of this transit implies that we will feel somewhat warrior-like. We are tired of being 'known' as something we are nothing like. We are tired of being labeled 'this' or 'that.' Only WE know who we are; we will shake off those chains on May 24.

Because of the Moon trine Mars, we three zodiac signs find that we can no longer sit back and 'accept' what we're being told. There is definitely rebellion in the air, but there's a goal here: to reveal our true nature and not look back. We may feel the need to let those in our lives know that we are not here to be defined by them. We know who we are, and whatever names we are called, we will know in our hearts that those names mean nothing to us. We are our own world.

3 zodiac signs who refuse to put a label on their romantic relationship on May 24

1. Aries

R-Designs Criativos | Canva Pro

You may feel as though you've been battling labels all your life, as so many people from your past have 'decided' for you 'who' you are and 'what' you should be. You've also spent a lot of time trying to fit the bill. Even though you are a strong and proud Aries, you are still subject to people-pleasing, which might even cross into your romantic life.

You will realize you aren't what 'everyone' — including your romantic partner — thinks you are. In fact, you're this unique individual who comes with their own thoughts on various topics that you feel you've had to dull down to be accepted. You are tired of trying to fit into the mold your romantic partner, family, and friends created for you. Friday, you will speak up.

You are not the person that others have created. You're not a Frankenstein monster made of the parts laid out for you by the imagination of others. You are uniquely YOU, Aries, and you'll feel very rebellious and outspoken about this during the transit of Moon trine Mars. There is no holding back now. You will not be defined and slotted into a category that doesn't work for you. Those days are officially over.

2. Scorpio

R-Designs Criativos | Canva Pro

You'd like your romantic partner to know that you aren't as predictable as they might think you are and that you have more to you than what can be expected of you. During Moon trine Mars on May 24, you will let this person know that you aren't comfortable being put in a box that metaphorically allows you only so much space to work in.

Fortunately, you are with a person who likes the idea of expansion and growth. While they may be remiss for doubting you, they will easily grow to love the 'new you' as you show them that your true self is formidable and lovable. It's also something that needs to be understood. What creates good fortune here is that you are willing to work with what's happening.

You've never liked being predicted, as this feels like you're on a leash. During Moon trine Mars, you will stand up and tell it like it is. Your romantic partner will understand, fortunately, and they will give you the space you need to grow. You are strong and willful, Scorpio, and you aren't fond of being considered smaller than you are. May 24 is when you start to undo all of your previous beliefs about yourself, as made by your partner.

3. Aquarius

R-Designs Criativos | Canva Pro

Even though some of your ideas aren't readily acceptable to others, you always stick to your truth. Of all the people you know, you are the only one who really knows who you are and what you want. This is why, in love and romance, you are very upfront with your desires and your needs. You will not conform to an idea that doesn't sit well with you, no matter who's making the request.

During the transit of Moon trine Mars, you will feel very strongly about letting your partner know that this is who you are. As in, 'really.' You're not going to change for them, and if they really do love you as much as they say they do, they shouldn't sit around waiting for you to become what they deem 'acceptable.' This is you, and you're not changing.

That's not to say you cannot change, of course you can, but you do it at your pace and in your comfort zone. This lets your romantic partner know who they're dealing with and whether or not they want to continue on with you. Your show of power and identity is seductive to this person, as you knew it would be. That's why you are together. They like the person you are and want you no other way. This is all very, very good, Aquarius.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.