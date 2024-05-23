3 Zodiac Signs May Experience Hardship In Their Relationships On May 24

Relationships are built on consideration of one another's feelings, and when you hurt someone, you own up to it. Refusing to apologize for the wrongdoing we've caused is typical of the kind of stimulated ego that arises during Moon trine Mars. This Mars transit has us at odds with the world, and while we're so heavily on the defense, we care not about things like taking responsibility for our actions or saying sorry to the people in our lives who sorely deserve this acknowledgment.

Advertisement

On Friday, May 24, during the Moon trine Mars transit, we will see three zodiac signs walk away from the opportunity to say "I'm sorry." We are not sorry. We may know fully well that we did something wrong, but we're not 'in the mood' to own up to it, especially in front of the person we did wrong. Is this a good thing? It is not a positive move; it detracts from us.

Advertisement

We've come to think that by apologizing to someone we've hurt, we end up with crushed pride, and somehow, we are made smaller by simply confessing and admitting to our error in judgment. What we are unaware of is that by apologizing, we not only set another free, but we also liberate ourselves. An apology is a closure for both parties. What happens next is what we do with it, but for these three zodiac signs, the ways of Mars are upon us, and as it stands, we see no reason to make amends.

Relationships may experience hardship on May 24, for these three zodiac signs

1. Aries

mybeautifulfiles | Canva Pro

Advertisement

When asked for an apology, you reply, "I have nothing to apologize for." This negates the person who has asked altogether, turning their need into something inconsequential. You have reduced them to meaninglessness, and this kills their spirit. Still, you do not feel you owe them anything, and during the transit of Moon trine Mars on May 24, you don't see the point in granting any 'unnecessary' requests.

To secure your position as someone right to refuse an apology to the one who needs it most, you convince yourself that it's 'their problem' and bears very little to do with you. You have a right to be and act however you wish, and if you've hurt a few people along the way, it can't be all that serious, can it? Can they 'get over it?' Perhaps, in time, they can.

You begrudge an apology because you feel it will belittle you. As an Aries, you don't like to think of yourself as ever having to back down, even for someone in need. While you can be as generous and gracious as an angel, you are also very stubborn when you believe you're in the right. On Friday, you will turn someone down for asking you to apologize to them because you feel that this is their lesson to learn, not yours.

Advertisement

2. Cancer

mybeautifulfiles | Canva Pro

You won't be offering up any apologies any time too soon because you have your pride, and you aren't budging from it. You don't believe you owe 'that person' anything, and if you're honest with yourself, you don't feel you did much to get them as angry or hurt as they claim to be. Clearly, this person is in pain, but what is the reason for such pain? Nah, not you. You don't take responsibility for that degree of pain.

Advertisement

You aren't guilt-free, however, which lets you know that maybe you're being too harsh about it all. During Moon trine Mars, it's easy to be harsh, it's true, and you may find that on Friday, you go a little too far in making yourself out to be a saint. You were a part of this person's undoing, and you might very well owe them an apology, so...what's the big deal, Cancer? Why not just say you're sorry?

Why not? Because you want nothing to do with it anymore. It's done, over with; there's no sense in going over the past and reliving the pain, right? Mars transits can make a person feel unnecessarily angry, and you might be so in touch with your anger at this time that you forget that saying you're sorry is a very easy thing to do and could potentially set this 'other' person free.

Advertisement

3. Leo

mybeautifulfiles | Canva Pro

That pride of yours is really going to be the thing that does you in, Leo, and during Moon trine Mars on May 24, you'll be the very example of what pride does to a friendship when that friendship was damaged through words and actions. You and a friend disagreed. OK, no biggie, we all have those moments, but you, Leo, went too far, and you let rain down on them because you liked how you sounded while doing it.

You hurt someone, and they are still feeling the pain, and you know that all it takes to release them from this pain is an apology. But no. Not you. They can overcome this 'great pain' independently, as they are grown-ups and can handle a little controversy. You have no interest in feeding this weakness of theirs, and so an apology for 'your inconsiderate behavior' is not part of the agenda.

Advertisement

You would rather lose this friend than admit to being cruel to them, which will teach you a very valuable lesson. But Leo, be present for the lesson; don't run from it, as you'll start to notice that having friends is one of the greatest things we can have in this life. Don't hold back an apology if it can do good. It can do good, and it's so easy to give if you'd allow yourself that simple liberathellion from pride.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.