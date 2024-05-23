5 Zodiac Signs Have The Best Horoscopes On May 24, 2024

You are who you believe you are. That's the message and energy of Friday, May 24, 2024. If you believe you are priceless, you are priceless. If you believe something else, that will be true, too. So bolster yourself and your core because it's time to level up! Five zodiac signs will have the best horoscopes under this influence. They are: Taurus, Capricorn, Leo, Virgo, and Gemini. But the rest of the signs are urged to be mindful of their thoughts, actions, and decisions, too.

May 24 is the last day of Jupiter in Taurus before it transits to Gemini for the next full year. So earth signs should take advantage of this last burst of good luck and lean hard into their priorities and goals. Now's not the time to plant seeds. Now's the time to water and nurture those you have already planted and grown to metaphorical saplings or younglings.

The Sun in Gemini is also highlighted as the cosmic benefactor for this day. So, you will do well if you take a light-footed approach and stay adaptable. Spontaneity will be blessed because that's just the mercurial way of doing things! Now's a good time to incorporate a daily practice of doing something fun with no care about the past or the future. It will help your soul relax and be free, thus enabling you to continue to be creative and strong as the days go on. Now, let's focus on the five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes.

Five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on May 24, 2024:

1. Taurus

Big decisions are ahead of you, Taurus. But the interesting thing is all the options are good. Yet you cannot choose all of them since they will stretch you too thin. So don't be in a rush to decide yet. Your chosen path will be a turning point in your life, so make this decision count! Lean into dance and fitness to help you stay aligned with your bodily intuition. Some call it claircognizance; others call it gut reactions. Either way, it will help you make the best decision you can!

Best zodiac sign to hang with: Aries

Best area to focus on: Dance & fitness

Best time of the day: 10 am

2. Capricorn

Capricorn, the energy on Friday has a supple quality to it for you. You will be fine if you remain light on your feet and don't become too rigid with your plans. Big surprises and sweet blessings lie ahead for you! Lean into nostalgia on this day. It will soothe your soul and bring you fresh inspiration and ideas. What happens next is up to you, but this type of spontaneity will also do you a lot of good.

Best zodiac sign to hang with: Leo

Best area to focus on: Nostalgia & decades

Best time of the day: 5 pm

3. Leo

Leo, the energy on Friday for you is all about being decisive and strong. You will be fine if you know your priorities and lean into your true self. Don't let the opinion of others sway you from your true path, even if they are well-intentioned. Trust that inner voice. You are also encouraged to dance more. It will align your body and soul and improve your claircognizance and clairsentience. What you do with these gifts is up to you, but the increased sensitivity will definitely help you know what's right for you and what's not.

Best zodiac sign to hang with: Capricorn

Best area to focus on: Dance

Best time of the day: 6 am

4. Virgo

Virgo, the energy on Friday is leaning towards play for you. So let your fun side come out and take the reins! The more creative you are at this time, the easier it will be for you to access your cosmic blessings and level up. Spending quality time with loved ones is also indicated here. Whether you cook food together, play board games, or just laze around and watch your favorite movie, it will all bring light and love to your soul for the next leg of your journey.

Best zodiac sign to hang with: Cancer

Best area to focus on: Play and having fun

Best time of the day: 2 pm

5. Gemini

Gemini, the energy on Friday has a sweet feel to it for you. Let your heart do the talking and lead you where you will be the happiest. Make sure to leave room for spontaneity too! Fresh adventures and new friends await you on this path. You are also encouraged to include a daily meditative practice in your life. It will help you stay mindful and grounded to make the most of what you've got!

Best zodiac sign to hang out with: Taurus

Best area to focus on: Mindfulness

Best time of the day: 3 pm

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.